BREAKING. Ald. Willie Cochran just collapsed during budget hearings. — Sarah Schulte (@SchulteABC7) November 2, 2017

Ald O’Connor used his childhood lifeguard training to perform CPR on Ald. Cochran. Cochran was responsive, taken out on gurney pic.twitter.com/eKynolXamL — Sarah Schulte (@SchulteABC7) November 2, 2017

Chicago 20th Ward Alderman Willie Cochran collapsed Thursday morning during budget hearings at City Hall.Alderman Patrick O'Connor of the 40th Ward started to perform CPR on Cochran. O'Connor said he used his childhood lifeguard training to perform CPR.Cochran was responsive and taken out of City Hall on a gurney.