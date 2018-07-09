HEALTH & FITNESS

American Red Cross calls for blood donations amid critical shortage

The American Red Crosssays it is facing an emergency blood shortage (WLS)

The American Red Cross is asking for help Monday morning.

It says it is facing an emergency blood shortage. Because of the holiday last week, there were fewer blood drives and that resulted in a drop in donations.

Right now, blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

"Each and every day, individuals across the country depend on blood and platelet donations for lifesaving treatments and emergency care, so it's critical that people donate now to meet these needs," said Laura McGuire, external communications, Red Cross Blood Services. "Whether you've never donated or give a couple of times a year, you're needed to give as soon as possible to help save patient lives. Yours may be the donation a patient is counting on."

If you are able to donate, the Red Cross is asking for your help. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
