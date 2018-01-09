HEALTH & FITNESS

Barrington 4th grader dies of flu, school officials confirm

By
BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) --
An elementary student in the Barrington 220 School District has died of the flu, school officials confirmed Tuesday.

The student was identified as Johnny Towler, a fourth grader at Grove Elementary, according to a letter from Travis Lobbins, the principal at Barrington Middle School's Prairie Campus. The boy's older brother is an eighth grader at the middle school.

Johnny died "unexpectedly over the winter break from a viral infection that attacked his heart, which is a rare complication from the flu," said Lobbins' letter to parents.

Prairie will provide counselors for students and staff.

In a statement, the district said: "We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of one of our students, who was very much loved by the Barrington 220 community. We have extra counselors on hand this week for any students or staff who need support and our thoughts are with the student's family during this difficult time."

One influenza-related pediatric death has been reported in Illinois this season, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. They did not provide further details citing privacy rules. Only influenza-related pediatric deaths are reported to the department.
Flu season peaking early in Illinois
State records show that the flu season in Illinois appears to be peaking early this year.
What you need to know about this year's flu season
Flu season is underway in full force, and this year, it has hit epidemic levels.
12-year-old Visalia girl dies from infection doctors originally misdiagnosed as the flu
Family members of a 12-year old girl who died suddenly are warning people of symptoms that coincide with the flu but are not because of the flu.
