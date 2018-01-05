  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Cook County health officials speak on spike in flu cases... around 10:30AM
Flu cases surge early in Cook County this season

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Many people across the Chicago area called in sick Friday morning. Hospitals have reported a large spike in the number of people coming down with the flu.

Cook County Health Department officials said they have seen significant increase in flu cases. They said the symptoms are more severe than usual and it's here much earlier than normal.

Doctors at Rush University Medical Center alone saw 70 confirmed cases of the flu last month. In December of 2016, there were only 12 cases.

Right now, it's just too early to know why there are so many cases in the Chicago area at this point in the flu season.

This year's strain tends to have more severe symptoms than usual, including a fever, cough, sore throat and a runny or stuffy nose.

What's more frustrating is that early reports indicate this year's vaccine may not be a good match for the flu strains doctors are seeing.

The best advice to keep yourself healthy? Wash your hands and cover your cough or sneeze.

"If you're sick, stay home from work. If kids are sick, keep them home from school. Those are places where it can spread, so you want to minimize that," said Dr. Alexander Tomich, Rush University Medical Center.

Cook County health officials will discuss flu seasonal trends, the most recent local data available and ways to prevent the spread of the flu at a press conference around 10:30 a.m.
