Gold Coast Fashion Award show raises money for Lurie Children's Hospital

Sereen Abdelmoneim, 9, discussed her cancer diagnosis as a toddler. She's received excellent care from Ann and Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.
Sereen and her mother Asma Akhras shared how they were inspired by their experience to create a charity called Sereen Org to help children going through cancer in developing countries.
Support the Ann and Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital by attending the 62nd Annual Gold Coast Fashion Award Show on Oct. 12.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION THE GOLD COAST FASHION AWARDS
For more information about Sereen Foundation, visit: http://www.sereen.org/
