Gold Coast Fashion Award show raises money for Lurie Children's Hospital

Sereen Abdelmoneim, 9, discussed her cancer diagnosis as a toddler. She's received excellent care from Ann and Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.Sereen and her mother Asma Akhras shared how they were inspired by their experience to create a charity called Sereen Org to help children going through cancer in developing countries.Support the Ann and Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital by attending the 62nd Annual Gold Coast Fashion Award Show on Oct. 12.For more information about Sereen Foundation, visit: http://www.sereen.org/