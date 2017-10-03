  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CPD, Inspector General hold press conference on police overtime... NOW
  • BREAKING NEWS ABC News Special Report: Update on mass shooting in Las Vegas - 3 p.m.
WINDY CITY LIVE

Gold Coast Fashion Award show raises money for Lurie Children's Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Sereen Abdelmoneim, 9, who was diagnosed with cancer as a toddler, was treated at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. (WLS)

Sereen Abdelmoneim, 9, discussed her cancer diagnosis as a toddler. She's received excellent care from Ann and Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Sereen and her mother Asma Akhras shared how they were inspired by their experience to create a charity called Sereen Org to help children going through cancer in developing countries.

Support the Ann and Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital by attending the 62nd Annual Gold Coast Fashion Award Show on Oct. 12.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION THE GOLD COAST FASHION AWARDS

For more information about Sereen Foundation, visit: http://www.sereen.org/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthWindy City LIVEfundraiser
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Barrington resident Shauna Niequist's new book gives tips for a simpler, more soulful life
'Shark Tank' guest judge Rohan Oza shares branding tips
Ritual App: First-ever digital food fest
Chicagoan You Need to Know: Armando Vasquez
More Windy City LIVE
HEALTH & FITNESS
Barrington resident Shauna Niequist's new book gives tips for a simpler, more soulful life
'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J & Dr. I
New building movement aims to keep workers healthy
Lemont woman fights cancer with beauty
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Plainfield North HS placed on soft lockdown due to police activity
Video shows view from hotel room Las Vegas shooter fired from
Las Vegas stranger took bullets so others could live
Las Vegas shooting: White Sox prospect's sister dies in massacre
Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room
Las Vegas shooting swamps hospitals with victims after Stephen Paddock attack
Kimmel gives emotional monologue after Vegas shooting
Trump contrasts Puerto Rico death toll to 'a real catastrophe like Katrina'
Show More
2 things you must do to survive a mass shooting
Probe finds Chicago police overtime not closely monitored
Toddler dead after father steals speakers, crashes, police say
Free cat, kitten adoptions all month at Chicago shelter
Tom Petty dead at 66 of heart attack shortly after tour
More News
Top Video
Las Vegas stranger took bullets so others could live
Video shows view from hotel room Las Vegas shooter fired from
Trump contrasts Puerto Rico death toll to 'a real catastrophe like Katrina'
"Motown the Musical" runs through Sunday in Chicago
More Video