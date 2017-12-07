JENNY MCCARTHY

St. Charles autism center tied to Jenny McCarthy in limbo

EMBED </>More Videos

Good intentions were interrupted in the western suburbs as plans to build a treatment center for children with autism have been put on hold. (WLS)

By
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) --
Good intentions were interrupted in the western suburbs as plans to build a treatment center for children with autism have been put on hold.

Over the summer, dignitaries in St. Charles posed for photos with Jenny McCarthy in front of what was to be a place to help kids with autism. The project should have been near completion, according to the general contractor.

Instead, the project is in limbo as the contractor alleges he hasn't been paid.
The general contractor for this building project says the offices of Generation Rescue were supposed to open this month, but work on the project has stopped.

"I want to see the building done very proud of what I do been in business 30 years," said Vince Fiore, JV Construction.

Fiore said the building was to be used by Generation Rescue for treating children with autism on one side, and on the other side, cosmetic surgery.

"The total building is 5,300 square feet," he said. "It has a full basement and accommodations for a full elevator."

Fiore alleges in a lawsuit filed in September that Goodfellows L.L.C. owes him more than $500,000 for work done so far. The lawsuit names Goodfellows L.L.C. and its principal Samir Patel.

Patel filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit alleging that if anyone was responsible, it was the L.L.C. and not the individuals.

The lawsuit also seeks information from Generation Rescue, its executive director Candace McDonald and its president Jenny McCarthy, although McCarthy, McDonald and Generation Rescue are not defendants in the lawsuit.

McCarthy has long been an advocate for children with autism. She was in St. Charles over the summer with her husband Donnie Wahlberg for fundraising concert and the groundbreaking of the center. Candace McDonald said the money raised was to offer grants to families to treat children with autism.

McDonald, the executive director of Generation Rescue, said while they had planned to refer families to the St. Charles center, the non-profit was not involved in the building project.

McDonald responded on behalf of McCarthy saying in part: "Generation Rescue raises money to support our programs that include medical treatment grants, patient education programs, parent mentoring and a national conference....
We do not build or operate clinics, nor did we sign any contracts obligating Generation Rescue to any construction or land costs....

It is our sincere hope that the two parties involved in the construction payment dispute can work things out to get the building finished and then open the clinic to serve local families."

As the dispute over payment plays out in court, the building is not ready for use.

"Terrible. Losing sleep. Bad for me personally, my family. A lot of money at stake," Fiore said.

McDonald confirmed Samir Patel is a board member of Generation Rescue who has built two other clinics for autism families. The attorney for Patel said neither he nor his client will comment.

The parties are due back in court January 11.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthlawsuitjenny mccarthyautismconstructionSt. Charles
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
JENNY MCCARTHY
McCarthy, Wahlberg reportedly wed in suburban St. Charles
More jenny mccarthy
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chicago bracing for severe flu season
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
Former ABC7 colleague recovering from stroke
Study: Eating cheese every day may be good for you
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Elgin police: Woman charged with DUI after car ends up in pond
Dad sets up hidden camera after teen accuses step-grandfather of touching
White ex-cop gets 20 years in murder of unarmed black motorist
Body of woman who disappeared after Tinder date found
Protesters march through Loop after Trump declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Students, staff, teachers saved lives in high school shooting that killed 2: Governor
Suspect in Trib reporter carjacking was celebrating birthday
Suspect charged in shooting of officer during foot chase
Show More
Chicago bracing for severe flu season
CPS Inspector General recommends Forrest Claypool be fired
Red light camera refund claims must be filed by Dec. 11
Illinois Commerce Commission approves Com Ed rate hike
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Protesters march through Loop after Trump declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Chicago bracing for severe flu season
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video