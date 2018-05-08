HEALTH & FITNESS

Whiting residents frustrated after high lead levels found in soil

The soil at Kerry and Keith Branham's Whiting home is more than four times the EPA's acceptable level. (WLS)

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) --
Residents in Whiting are frustrated that nothing is being done after alarming levels of lead was found in a second neighborhood.

The EPA's acceptable levels of lead in soil is 400 milligrams. But the soil at Kerry and Keith Branham's home is more than four times that level, reading 1,860 milligrams.

When they moved into this home near the East Lake Metals and Whiting Metals plant 10 years ago, they had no idea there was a danger. The soil is so contaminated, the EPA told them to stay off of it.

"They have pretty much made us a prisoner in our own home, they want our friends to take their shoes off, telling me to mop the floor twice a week, make sure there is no dust, be careful when you are doing yardwork. It's changed everything," said Kerry Branham.

Officials tested the Branham's soil months ago and test results came back in January.

"We want to sell our home. What are we gonna to do? They knew about this. Do something about it," Keith Branham said.

The EPA is warning the Branham's not to work or spend time in their yard or wear their shoes indoors.

"We had a garden for the entire time we lived here we had vegetables we got out of the garden we shared it with the neighbors so we've been eating this, as well, and when I mentioned that to the EPA they really just said, 'Well, stop doing that,'" Kerry Branham said.

Officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, along with Indiana's governor came back to the Branham's neighborhood last month, and haven't done anything to help family's living near the metal factory.

Keith said he's learned the company's permit to operate was extended for 10 more years.

The soil contamination is not just in Whiting. In East Chicago, Indiana, crews are working to demolish the West Chicago Housing Complex where residents were evacuated after high levels of lead, arsenic and other metals were found in the soil.

Last month, the EPA performed a follow-up round of soil sampling around the area, but have not yet released those results.

EPA officials met with Whiting's mayor early Tuesday, noting that only one home has soil that is "badly contaminated" and that the federal agency would help figure out how to clean it.
