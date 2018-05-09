  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 6, The Aquarius Project
HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman's nose ran constantly for 2 years, turned out to be brain fluid leak

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman in Nebraska had what appeared to be a runny nose for two years and the condition turned out to be much more serious.

NEBRASKA --
A woman in Nebraska had what appeared to be a runny nose for two years, but the condition turned out to be much more serious.

Kendra Jackson headed to her checkup appointment at Nebraska Medicine. She said the team at the center changed her life.

"Everywhere I went I always had a box of Puffs. Always stuffed in my pocket," she said.

It all started with a runny nose that wouldn't stop. In 2013, Jackson suffered head trauma in a car accident. But doctors kept telling her the runny nose was probably allergies.

"I knew something was wrong. I knew it," Jackson said.

At Nebraska Medicine, she was diagnosed with a CSF leak, which stands for cerebral spinal fluid. Brain fluid was leaking through her nose, about half a pint a day, and it was impacting her life.

"I couldn't sleep. I was like a zombie. I was up all night," she said.

If left untreated, brain fluid leaks can lead to serious infections. In the past, specialists would have to perform brain surgery to fix them - but not anymore.

"We do kind of a minimally invasive approach, where we go through the nostrils, through the nose...It's very similar to what we use in the OR to repair the leak," Dr. Christie Barnes said.

One week after the operation, Jackson said she felt amazing.

"I could tell a great big difference. A great big difference," she said.

Jackson will have a few more checkups to monitor the pressure in her head, but she expects she'll make a full recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthallergiescar accidentdoctorsbizarreu.s. & worldNebraska
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walmart changing pharmacy policies to combat opioid abuse
Whiting residents frustrated after high lead levels found in soil
California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings
Salmonella cases reported at Cook County Jail
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
15-year-old girl shot to death in Englewood identified
7 dogs, 2 of them pregnant, rescued from Indiana garage fire
ROAD RAGE: Driver shot at after honking horn, police say
Man helps rescue elderly neighbor from Little Village fire
Girl, 6, dies after fall from window; may have been jumping on bed
CPD sergeant, woman in wheelchair critically injured in South Chicago fire
Baby hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
Show More
VIDEO: Incredible pollen storm caught on camera
Soldier trying to get home watches baby's birth on FaceTime
Trump: 3 Americans held in North Korea released, returning home
1 injured, 7 cars damaged after building debris falls onto Michigan Ave.
More News