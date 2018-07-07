Helicopter crashes on Chicago's Far South Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people were hospitalized after a medical helicopter crashed on Chicago's South Side. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A medical helicopter crashed Saturday night near the I-94 and I-57 junction on Chicago's Far South Side.

Four occupants of the air ambulance were taken to the hospital. One person was in critical condition and the other three were in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department

One of the occupants was a patient en route to a local hospital.

The crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. near the expressways, but landed on a grassy area. The chopper landed on its belly, about 2,000 feet from a CTA station.

Northbound lanes on I-57 and southbound lanes on I-94 were closed as authorities investigated. At 11 p.m., officials predicted that the closures would continue for "hours."

Witnesses said they saw the helicopter spiraling out of control and on fire before it crashed. The pilot had issued a mayday call before the crash.

It was immediately unknown where the helicopter was coming from or going to. The cause of the crash was also not known.

Federal Aviation Administration officials were en route to investigate the cause of the crash.

The helicopter was a Eurocopter 135 air ambulance, according to the FAA.

EMBED More News Videos

A medical helicopter crashed near I-94 and I-57 on Chicago's South Side.

EMBED More News Videos

A medical helicopter crashed Saturday night on Chicago's Far South Side.

EMBED More News Videos

Helicopter crashes on Chicago's Far South Side

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopter crashChicagoFernwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Anti-violence protesters shut down Dan Ryan
Operation to rescue Thai boys in flooded cave starts
VIDEO: Minivan catches fire outside O'Hare airport
Girl, 13, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on North Side
As Haiti protests continue, US citizens warned to shelter in place
Art studio debuts at Chicago' Children's Museum
Former UCLA player dead after California barricade situation
N.J. man, 4 daughters killed in Del. crash; wife survives
Show More
Krispy Kreme brings back Chocolate Glazed Doughnut for World Chocolate Day
Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish a brand new Tesla
Coach trapped with boys in Thai cave apologizes to parents in handwritten letter
North Korea says Pompeo talks 'regrettable'
More News