Helicopter crashes on Chicago's Far South Side

A medical helicopter crashed Saturday night near the I-94 and I-57 junction on Chicago's Far South Side.Four occupants of the air ambulance were taken to the hospital. One person was in critical condition and the other three were in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire DepartmentOne of the occupants was a patient en route to a local hospital.The crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. near the expressways, but landed on a grassy area. The chopper landed on its belly, about 2,000 feet from a CTA station.Northbound lanes on I-57 and southbound lanes on I-94 were closed as authorities investigated. At 11 p.m., officials predicted that the closures would continue for "hours."Witnesses said they saw the helicopter spiraling out of control and on fire before it crashed. The pilot had issued a mayday call before the crash.It was immediately unknown where the helicopter was coming from or going to. The cause of the crash was also not known.Federal Aviation Administration officials were en route to investigate the cause of the crash.The helicopter was a Eurocopter 135 air ambulance, according to the FAA.