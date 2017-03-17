  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HOBBIES & INTERESTS

T. rex, penguin among Monopoly pieces added by popular vote

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">These pieces won the Monopoly Token Madness Vote and will be featured as tokens in the next generation of the game. (Monopoly)</span></div>
Get ready to fight with your friends over who gets to be the T. rex in Monopoly.

The next generation of the classic board game will be the eight pieces with the most votes from the Monopoly Token Madness campaign, which took place in January. Hasbro announced the winners on Friday. Some old favorites are in, while other winners will be new additions.

The winning tokens are:
Scottie dog
Top hat
Car
Battleship
Cat

T. rex
Rubber ducky
Penguin

Some of the 64 competitors who didn't make the cut include a kissy face emoji and a monster truck. Iconic tokens previously included in the game, like the thimble, the boot and the wheelbarrow, will be excluded this time around because they were out-voted.

World Monopoly Day is March 19.
Related Topics:
hobbiesgamesentertainmentbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Chicago Golf Show 2017 kicks off Friday
NYC gym offers 'Holy Water' workout on water
Freebies in February: Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum offers for Illinois residents
Embrace the cold during the Winter Bike Challenge
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, 60, while fleeing police, CPD says
Boy, 3, accidentally shot while playing 'cops and robbers', police say
Man charged in EMT's murder ran her over with stolen ambulance, police say
Heather Mack gives up custody of Baby Stella
3 dead in La Porte County semi crash
Joliet police looking for group of ATM skimmers
Northwestern wins first-ever NCAA tournament game
Show More
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Officer that helped 3 Englewood girls, grandmother under investigation
Huge five-alarm fire burns in downtown Raleigh
Infant saved from submerged SUV in Illinois lake
ABC7's Cheryl Burton honored by Girl Scouts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos