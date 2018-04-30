HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Tips for successfully starting the garden season

Here are some tips for getting a successful start to the gardening season. (WLS)

As the weather finally gets warmer, many homeowners are turning their attention to their lawns and gardens.

Jennifer Brennan, of Chalet Nursery in Wilmette, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about three easy tips to get the gardening season started.
JENNIFER'S TIPS

1. Don't worry. It's early in the season. Mother Nature gave us about 2 to 3 weeks to catch up.
2. Fertilize the lawn and wait 2 weeks to decide if re-seeding bare areas is needed.

3. Prevention is key. Treat plants that have problems with fungal leaf diseases or insects now. Examples are roses for black spot, crab apples for Apple scab, boxwood for stem blight, psyllid and leaf miner, magnolia for magnolia scale.

To listen to Brennan's podcast with gardening tips, visit: https://chaletnursery.com/

Check out ABC7's Whatever the Weather Podcast! http://abc7chicago.com/podcasts/. Jennifer's episode coming soon!
