HOME & GARDEN

Rainy weather delays several construction projects

EMBED </>More Videos

Painters, landscapers and roofers are now playing catch-up after a rainy spring. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Record rain in May and a soggy start to June has delayed many outdoor projects in the Chicago area.

Painters, landscapers and roofers are now playing catch-up.

At one Edison Park neighborhood house, Jim Amatore, of Chicago Painters, Inc., said he's three weeks behind schedule. For three weeks, scaffolding has been outside the house.

Amatore said the weather determines how fast they can complete their projects.

"A lot of frustrated people out there right now. And every time it rains, they get pushed back another day," he said.

The houses needs new doors, as well as painting and brickwork, however, the heavy rain has caused periodic flooding, so the owners added a backyard trench.

The project was originally scheduled to take 4 to 5 days.

"The customers don't understand that. They get upset. Any time we get a chance to come in here we gotta get in here," Amatore said.

Amatore said they are already 10 weeks into outdoor project season, which typically starts after Easter.

But the weather makes it hard to chip away at the backlog of jobs.

"We want to get it done faster than they do, trust me, because then we get paid on it and we're on to the next job," Amatore said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeconstructionrainChicagoEdison Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Countertop contractor wanted by police, warrants out for his arrest
Mosquito season arrives with hot, humid weather
Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program donates beds to non-profits
Consumer Reports: New exterior paint to improve your home's curb appeal
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Elderly woman found murdered in Far South Side home
Man, 23, shot on Red Line train at Garfield station
Juarez Academy grad is first in her family to attend college on full scholarship
Chicago-bound flight from Rome diverted over "potential security concern"
Republicans challenge Democrats to call for Madigan's resignation over MeToo fallout.
9 killed, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore ahead of Trump-Kim summit
Woman's body found in South Loop
Show More
Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire
'Dancing doctor' speaks out, says patients asked for videos
Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later
Officer kills woman accused of trying to hit him with her car
More News