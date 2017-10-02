HURRICANE MARIA

How to help Las Vegas in wake of deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history

Want to help after a disaster? Follow these tips to maximize your impact. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A shooter opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, killing dozens and injuring hundreds in what is now the worst shooting in modern U.S. history.

Here's what you should know to help.


Share information from official sources

Government officials would like to get out the word about how to help victims and others affected by the tragedy. Share the information to help it reach the right people.

How to find information about loved ones:


Where people in Las Vegas can donate blood:


To help with the investigation:


Give cash, not supplies
Most charities prefer monetary donations, especially if you plan to donate internationally. These are more flexible and cause less of a strain on the charity, allowing them to help more, USAID explained.
"Unlike material donations, cash involves no transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. It also enables relief organizations to spend more time providing aid by spending less time managing goods," the organization explained on its website.

Learn more with USAID's "greatest good donation calculator."

Check the charity

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

Make sure your donation is secure by going through an organization's official website or sending a check in the mail. Charity Navigator says you should never donate over the phone, email or unknown social media pages, as these are easier for scammers to target.
