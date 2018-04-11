Indiana letter carrier charged after 11,000 pieces of mail found in Michigan

By
LA PORTE, Ind. (WLS) --
A letter carrier based in La Porte, Indiana, has resigned after postal investigators interviewed him about thousands of pieces of mail found in Michigan.

Kristopher Block, 40, of La Porte, was charged with felony official misconduct and misdemeanor theft, according to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The investigation started after 11,000 pieces of mail were recovered in Berrien County, Michigan. Investigators with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General interviewed Block and then he decided to resign, said Jeff Arney, a USPS OIG spokesman.

Arney said Block had a primary route in La Porte, but also would assist with at least four other routes, as well. It's unclear what areas of La Porte may have been impacted.

A La Porte Postmaster spokeswoman said Wednesday that she is trying to clarify the route locations.

Meantime, Arney emphasized that most employees do their jobs.

"The vast majority of U.S. Postal Service personnel are dedicated, hard-working public servants dedicated to moving mail to its proper destination who would never consider engaging in any form of criminal behavior," Arney said. "This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and when a postal employee betrays that trust of the American people, the special agents in the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General vigorously investigate these matters as we did in this instance and work with other law enforcement agencies and local, state and federal prosecutors to hold accountable those employees who violate that public trust."

It was unclear Wednesday afternoon whether Block was in police custody.
