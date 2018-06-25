Land-and-run: Plane illegally lands on Coast Guard beach, pilot flees

EMBED </>More Videos

Viewer Video: Low flying plane over Wildwood on June 24, 2018. (Courtesy: Nicole Aiken) (WPVI)

CAPE MAY, N.J. --
Witnesses tell authorities the pilot of a small plane was seen running away after illegally landing on a secured beach in Cape May, New Jersey.

EMBED More News Videos

Search for pilot after plane lands on secured beach. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018.


Closed circuit cameras caught the plane landing at 7:52 p.m. Sunday at the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.
The training center is in a heightened state of security until the incident gets resolved.



A family captured video of the plane flying low over Wildwood earlier Sunday evening. The father can be heard yelling for his young girls to get out of the water for safety.

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Video: Low flying plane over Wildwood on June 24, 2018. (Courtesy: Nicole Aiken)



Ryan Stewart in West Wildwood says, for about 15 minutes, he saw the plane flying erratically, doing flips, dips and nose dives. Stewart recorded video of the plane.
EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Video: Plane prior to landing on Cape May beach (Courtesy: Ryan Stewart)


Another Wildwood resident named Samantha also captured video of the low flying plane in the area.

EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Video: Low flying plane in Wildwood (Courtesy: Samantha)


Several law enforcement agencies, including the Cape May County Police, Sheriff, and the Coast Guard Investigative Services, are looking for the pilot.

It's not known if the pilot was injured in the landing.
EMBED More News Videos

Plane illegally lands on Coast Guard beach in Cape May. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Plane illegally lands on Coast Guard beach in Cape May. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newscoast guardsearchjersey shoreu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in apparent Orland Park murder-suicide ID'd
Retiring Rep. Luis Gutierrez plans Chicago-to-Puerto Rico move
Massive pot bust: CPD K-9 helps find marijuana worth $10M
Justice for Junior: Teen fatally stabbed in case of mistaken identity, police say
2 in custody after chase on I-290 ends in West Side crash
Masked men burn child, terrorize family in bizarre home invasion
'Pawn Stars' star Rick 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Heather Locklear arrested for alleged battery on officer
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Durbin visits Chicago kids making cards for children separated from parents
HS softball coach killed in hit and run near Oswego
Arlington Heights man accused of dragging pit bull by cord in Chicago
1 firefighter killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Long Beach Calif. senior housing facility
More News