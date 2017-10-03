LAS VEGAS --The Las Vegas gunman transferred $100,000 overseas in the days before the attack and planned the massacre so meticulously that he even set up cameras inside his high-rise hotel room and on a service cart outside his door, apparently to spot anyone coming for him, authorities said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, investigators are taking a harder look at the shooter's girlfriend and what she might have known about the attack, with the sheriff naming her a "person of interest" and saying the FBI is bringing her back to the U.S. on Wednesday for questioning.
Authorities are trying to determine why Stephen Paddock killed 59 people, including himself, at a country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Reports Monday counted the death toll as 59, not including Paddock. The Clark County Coroner clarified that the death toll does include the shooter at a Tuesday night press conference.
They have been speaking with girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62, who was out the country at the time of the shooting and in the Philippines on Tuesday, and "we anticipate some information from her shortly," Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.
Lombardo said he is "absolutely" confident authorities will find out what set off Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and retired accountant who killed himself before police stormed his 32nd-floor room.
Authorities released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the attack as officers tried to figure out the location of the shooter and shuttle people to safety. Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled "they're shooting right at us" while officers shouted "go that way!"
Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the shooting spanned between nine and 11 minutes.
Paddock transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the shooting, a U.S. official briefed by law enforcement but not authorized to speak publicly because of the continuing investigation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Investigators are still trying to trace that money and also looking into a least a dozen financial reports over the past several weeks that said Paddock gambled more than $10,000 per day, the official said.
The cameras Paddock set up at the Mandalay Bay hotel casino were part of his extensive preparations that included stockpiling nearly two dozen guns in his room before opening fire on the concert below. McMahill said the cameras included one in the peephole and two in the hallway.
"I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody," Lombardo said.
During the Sunday night rampage, a hotel security guard who approached the room was shot through the door and wounded in the leg.
"The fact that he had the type of weaponry and amount of weaponry in that room, it was preplanned extensively," the sheriff said, "and I'm pretty sure he evaluated everything that he did and his actions, which is troublesome."
Lombardo said the investigation is proceeding cautiously in case criminal charges are warranted against someone else.
"This investigation is not ended with the demise of Mr. Paddock," the sheriff said. "Did this person get radicalized unbeknownst to us? And we want to identify that source."
In addition to the cameras, investigators found a computer and 23 guns with him at the hotel, along with 12 "bump stock" devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon, authorities said. Nineteen more guns were found at Paddock's Mesquite home and seven at his Reno house.
Video shot outside the broken door of the room shows an assault-style rifle with a scope on a bipod. The sheriff said an internal investigation has been launched to find out how that footage was obtained.
Some investigators turned their focus Tuesday from the shooter's perch to the festival grounds where his victims fell.
A dozen investigators, most in FBI jackets and all wearing blue booties to avoid contaminating the scene, documented evidence at the site where gunfire rained down and country music gave way to screams of pain and terror.
"Shoes, baby strollers, chairs, sunglasses, purses. The whole field was just littered with things," said Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt after touring the site Monday. "There were bloodstains everywhere."
More than 500 people were injured in the rampage, some by gunfire, some during the chaotic escape. At least 45 patients at two hospitals remained in critical condition. All but three of the dead had been identified by Tuesday afternoon, Lombardo said.
As for what may have set Paddock off, retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente speculated that there was "some sort of major trigger in his life - a great loss, a breakup, or maybe he just found out he has a terminal disease."
Clemente said a "psychological autopsy" may be necessary to try to establish the motive. If the suicide didn't destroy Paddock's brain, experts may even find a neurological disorder or malformation, he said.
He said there could be a genetic component to the slaughter: Paddock's father was a bank robber who was on the FBI's most-wanted list in the 1960s and was diagnosed a psychopath.
"The genetics load the gun, personality and psychology aim it, and experiences pull the trigger, typically," Clemente said.
Paddock had a business degree from Cal State Northridge. In the 1970s and '80s, he worked as a mail carrier and an IRS agent and held down a job in an auditing division of the Defense Department, according to the government. He later worked for a defense contractor.
He had no known criminal record, and public records showed no signs of financial troubles, though he was said to be a big gambler.
Nevada's Gaming Control Board said it will pass along records compiled on Paddock and his girlfriend to investigators.
His brother, Eric Paddock, said he was at a loss to explain the massacre.
"No affiliation, no religion, no politics. He never cared about any of that stuff," he said outside his Florida home.
The FBI discounted the possibility of international terrorism early on, even after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
Eric Paddock said his brother did show a confrontational side at times: He apparently hated cigarette smoke so much that he carried around a cigar and blew smoke in people's faces when they lit up around him.
Las Vegas mass shooting swamps hospitals with victims
The victims just kept coming. In cars, in ambulances waiting four or five deep, from the walking wounded to the barely alive, they arrived in droves.
PHOTOS: Las Vegas mass shooting
"I have no idea who I operated on," said Dr. Jay Coates, a trauma surgeon whose hospital took in many of the wounded after a gunman opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel suite Sunday night on a country music concert below. "They were coming in so fast, we were taking care of bodies. We were just trying to keep people from dying."
It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with at least 59 killed and 530 injured, some by gunfire, some during the chaotic escape. Scores remained in critical condition Tuesday.
University Medical Center of Southern Nevada was one of many hospitals that were overflowing.
"Every bed was full," Coates said. "We had people in the hallways, people outside and more people coming in."
He said the huge, horrifying wounds on his operating table told him this shooting was something different.
"It was very clear that the first patient I took back and operated on that this was a high-powered weapon," Coates said. "This wasn't a normal street weapon. This was something that did a lot of damage when it entered the body cavity."
'You were always there': Las Vegas shooting victims mourned
Through tears and in heart-wrenching tributes, relatives and friends are remembering the dozens of people killed in the shooting massacre on the Las Vegas strip.
Co-workers gazed silently into flickering candles at a vigil for one victim, a former cheerleader from California who loved country music.
Relatives of another victim waited for hours before getting the worst news imaginable - that a mother of two who was initially listed as missing had died. A man who loved the outdoors was recalled for his smile - wide and freely given.
Here's a glimpse at some of the people who died after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.
CALIFORNIA WOMAN REMEMBERED AS 'THE PERKY ONE'
A one-time high school cheerleader who loved country music, Bailey Schweitzer of Bakersfield, California, went to the Route 91 Harvest Festival to see some of her favorite acts.
A day after the 20-year-old's death, co-workers at the software company where she worked held a vigil. Friends and colleagues gazed at white candles lit in her memory Monday night.
"No one could possibly have a bad day when Bailey was around," said a statement by Fred Brakeman, chief executive officer of Infinity Communications and Consulting, Inc., where Schweitzer was a receptionist.
"If you have ever called or visited our office, she was the perky one that helped direct you to the staff member you needed," he said.
Schweitzer graduated in 2015 from Centennial High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. On social media she often posted photos from Bakersfield Speedway, a dirt auto-racing track that her family owns.
'EVERYBODY STARTED RUNNING FOR COVER AND THE GUY KEPT SHOOTING'
Thomas Day Jr. was a big country music fan, so there was no doubt he'd go to the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, and that he'd take his whole family with him.
Day, 54, of Corona, California, was one of 59 people killed by a gunman who sprayed the concert with bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
"He was just a fun-loving boy, a great family man who loved to spend time with his family," said Thomas Day Sr. who spoke on the phone, surrounded by his son's four grown children at his Las Vegas area home.
The elder Day, who lives near Las Vegas, said he was at home Sunday night when he received a frantic telephone call from his grandson and a granddaughter.
"They were standing right there and they said he and another young man there both took a bullet in the head," said Day, 75. "Everybody started running for cover and the guy kept shooting."
Day said none of his grandchildren were struck by bullets, but his son was. A friend rushed Thomas Day Jr. to a hospital but there was nothing doctors could do.
Struggling to speak, Day said his son loved his three daughters and son and his two grandchildren. The whole group jumped at the chance to drive to Las Vegas for the show.
"We always had fun together," he said.
A GRUELING SEARCH FOR A MISSING WOMAN, AND THEN THE WORST
Stacee Etcheber of Novato, California, was listed as missing for hours before her family found got the worst possible news: The mother of two was dead.
At the concert, her husband told her to hide, then to run, as he helped a concertgoer next to him who had been shot, said Al Etcheber, her brother-in-law.
Her husband, Vincent Etcheber, is a San Francisco police officer, and his training kicked in immediately when shots rang out, Al Etcheber said.
He told Stacee and the couple's three friends to protect themselves behind a nearby barrier. Then he told them to run, just before the second round of shots rang out, Al Etcheber said.
He has not heard from Stacee since, and she was not carrying an ID.
"It's been a grueling 15 hours with no information," Al Etcheber said Monday. On Tuesday morning, he posted on Facebook that the worst fears had been realized - she was dead.
Stacee, 50, worked as a hairdresser. Al Etcheber called her a loving wife and great mother who was "tough as nails and just the salt of the earth."
NEVADA OUTDOORSMAN KNOWN FOR LAUGH, SMILE
Quinton Robbins was the big brother who coached his little brother's flag football team, the prom king who was nice to everyone regardless of their high school social standing, an outdoorsman who loved to fish and boat around the lake.
"The kid was loved by everyone," said Mike Wells, Robbins' uncle who is serving as a spokesman for the family. "He was popular in high school, but would walk up to the kid who wasn't so popular and befriend him and make him feel good."
Robbins, 20, died Sunday, likely moments after a bullet struck his chest and left his body through his lower back. He was up on his knees, looking for a spot to take his girlfriend for shelter, Wells said, recounting Robbins' girlfriend's account of the terrifying moments. "I think I got shot," Robbins looked at her and said before collapsing.
"He died probably within seconds after the bullet hit him," Wells said.
Robbins leaves behind a younger brother and sister, who adored him, as well as his parents, Wells said. His parents sat beside Robbins, who had already died, until about 5 or 6 in the morning, Wells said, before rushing home to make sure they could tell his 11-year-old brother the news themselves.
Robbins worked for the athletic department in his home city of Henderson, Nevada.
"The positive impact he had on everyone was huge," Wells said.
'I CAN HEAR HER LAUGH ... RIGHT NOW'
Neysa Tonks' employer remembered her as a "great mother, colleague and friend."
The 46-year-old mother of three boys worked for the Las Vegas office of Technologent Inc., which offers technology solutions to companies. She was killed in the shooting rampage at the concert.
"Neysa has brought so much joy, fun and laughter to Technologent - she will be greatly missed by all!" said a statement posted by the California-based company.
The company has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help her family.
Tonks grew up in Utah. Her brother, AJ Yerage, told the CBS affiliate in Salt Lake City that he felt "lucky" that Tonks was a part of his life and that she loved making jokes.
"I can hear her laugh, her voice in my head and my heart right now," Yerage told KUTV.
WRESTLING COACH SLAIN, TEAM HELPING RAISE MONEY FOR SURVIVORS
Members of the Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling team in southern Pennsylvania are raising money to help the family of coach Bill Wolfe, who is among the dead in Las Vegas.
A gofundme page established to accept donations for Wolfe's family quickly exceeded its goal of $10,000 after being shared hundreds of times on social media, and team booster club said it also was accepting checks to help with family with unexpected expenses.
Wolfe initially was listed as missing Monday until his death later was confirmed.
As an engineer, Wolfe spent several years working on major projects for a central Pennsylvania engineering firm. There, a colleague remembered him as being personable, easy to work with and a devoted Christian. Company owner Carl Bert said Wolfe was a close friend and "a class act in every way."
The Chambersburg Public Opinion reported that Wolfe and his wife Robyn were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas.
'CHEERFUL YOUNG LADY WITH A WARM HEART'
Angela "Angie" Gomez died in the Las Vegas shooting, according to a statement from the Riverside Unified School District in California.
Gomez graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 2015, where she was a cheerleader. School staff remembered her as a "fun-loving young lady with a great sense of humor."
Gomez participated in the Riverside Children's Theater and was involved in choir. The school district said Gomez was a hard worker who "always challenged herself academically."
Friend Lupe Avila wrote in a tribute to Gomez online that she was a "cheerful young lady with a warm heart and loving spirit."
ELEMENTARY STUDENTS REMEMBER 'THE HUB' OF THEIR SCHOOL
Vista Fundamental Elementary in Simi Valley, California, is large as schools go with 681 kindergarteners through sixth graders and receptionist Susan Smith was in the center of it all.
"She's the hub," Simi Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Jake Finch told The Associated Press Tuesday. "She supported the principal, taking care of the many things that happen in the school. She was patient. She was kind, especially with the kids. Even when it was chaotic she would smile."
Smith also was very patriotic, Finch added.
"Today (Tuesday) everyone at the school is wearing red, white and blue in her honor," Finch said.
Smith, 53, of Simi Valley, was office manager at Vista Elementary for the past three years. She had been with the district since 2001.
"She was a big country music fan," said Finch, who added that Smith was with friends at the Las Vegas concert. Those friends contacted Smith's family after the shooting.
THIRD CANADIAN AMONG LAS VEGAS DEAD
A third Canadian is among the dead in a mass shooting at a country music show in Las Vegas.
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley extended her condolences Tuesday to the friends and family of Calla Medig from the mountain town of Jasper.
Notley has also extended her condolences to the family of Jessica Klymchuk, who was from the small Alberta community of Valleyview.
Jordan McIldoon, who was 23 and from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was also killed.
WHITE SOX PROSPECT'S SISTER KILLED IN LAS VEGAS
The 22-year-old sister of White Sox prospect Mikey Duarte, who is also the cousin of former New York Yankee Brandon Laird, Christiana Duarte, was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Japanese media report that Brandon Laird, who now plays third base for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham-Fighters in Japan, is related to Duarte, 22, of Torrance, California. Friends on social media described her as a recent graduate of the University of Arizona.
Laird will leave for the United States on Wednesday. He also played for the Houston Astros before coming to Japan in 2015.
VETERAN REMEMBERED AS JOVIAL, HARD WORKING
Christopher Roybal, 28, was described as jovial and fun-loving, despite experiencing intense combat during four tours in the Middle East.
"He is a guy that could always put a smile on your face ... after all the stuff he had been through," said David Harman, who founded a company that owns the Colorado gym where Roybal worked.
Roybal, 28, worked at Crunch Fitness in Corona and Riverside, California, before he moved at the beginning of the year to help open franchises in Colorado Springs.
"He was the guy who if your car broke down in the middle of the night, you could call him and he would come help you," Harman said. "He is that guy who would find solutions, not report on problems."
Harman said Roybal served in Afghanistan and was coping with the loss of a friend who was killed by an improvised explosive device. Roybal adopted his friend's bomb-sniffing dog, Bella, but was devastated when she died of old age.
Roybal mentioned the dog in a July 18 Facebook post that also included a lengthy description of his experience getting shot at in combat.
He ends the post: "What's it like to be shot at? It's a nightmare no amount of drugs, no amount of therapy and no amount of drunk talks with your war veteran buddies will ever be able to escape. Cheers boys."
OFF-DUTY OFFICER COACHED KIDS, WAS RESPECTED LEADER
Off-duty Las Vegas police officer and youth football coach Charleston Hartfield was among those killed, two of his friends said.
Hartfield, 34, was known as a selfless, respected leader who brought out the best in his players, said Stan King, whose son played football for Hartfield.
Troy Rhett, another friend of Hartfield's through football, said he knew from social media that Hartfield was attending the Sunday concert. When he heard about the shooting, he texted him, hoping to learn Hartfield was safe. He never heard back, and Rhett said he learned through another friend Monday morning that Hartfield had died.
Hartfield, who also went by "Chuck" or "Charles" or even "Chucky Hart," was also a military veteran and leaves behind a son and a daughter, Rhett said.
Hartfield is also listed at author of a book titled "Memoirs of Public Servant" about his time as a Las Vegas police officer.
Danley's nephew says Paddock was a 'normal person'
Marilou Danley lived with Paddock in Nevada. Her nephew, Jordan Knights, told a CH9 reporter in Australia that he met Paddock once before, when he visited his aunt in the U.S. Knights said he was "just a normal person."
"Didn't seem like he was the type of guy to do that. Just seemed like he looked after my aunty and that's it," Knights said.
When asked if Paddock ever talked about guns, Knights told CH9, "No, didn't even know he knew about guns."
He also said he didn't believe his aunt was involved in the attack.
"I don't know. I knew that she (Danley) would have had nothing to do with it. She was nothing the person to do that," Knights said.
Chicagoans return home from Las Vegas
Some people who were visiting Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred returned to Chicago Tuesday morning. Flags were flown half-staff at O'Hare International Airport out of respect for the 59 people killed.
Some travelers said they saw other concert-goers drop to the ground right in front of them. Many of those people dragged the injured to safety.
Mike Anderson, of the city's Lakeview neighborhood, returned to Chicago Monday night. He was near the stage as the gunfire erupted. Anderson was not shot, but bullets struck the women in front of him.
"You could smell blood from the girls bleeding in front of us. A girl right in front of me grabbing her neck. She was shot in the neck. So me and my friend, grab her, everybody hits the floor," Anderson said.
Other survivors said what the public has seen on TV is just a fraction of the chaos. They said they will never forget the length of time the bullets were raining down on them, and will never get that sound out of their heads.
Travelers also described the panic and confusion they experienced Sunday night.
"We were locked down in Luxor for two hours. We didn't know what was happening," said David Park, a passenger.
Rebecca Casey said she and a friend were planning to attend the Route 91 Harvest music festival, but decided against it last minute. During the shooting, they were placed on lockdown in a casino for seven hours. She said there were more than a dozen empty seats on their flight.
"You could tell, there was quite a few people missing. They had, at one point, I'm going to say, at least ten or 15 people's names that they were calling overhead that they were missing their flight," Casey said.
During the chaos, many concert-goers left bags and other behind as they fled. Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport tweeted that people can still fly home without an ID, but they will be subject to additional screening.
Several flights from Las Vegas are scheduled to arrive Tuesday morning on Frontier and Spirit airlines.
How to handle the stress and trauma of a mass shooting
The shooting in Las Vegas brought a flood of emotions back for a Crystal Lake family whose son was killed the Aurora movie theater mass shooting. They hope media coverage of the events will minimize stories about the man responsible for it: the gunman.
The Larimers are part of a movement among victims of mass shootings called No Notoriety, which encourages minimal attention to the gunman, who some experts believe hope for notoriety and fame.
"The media spends too much time glamorizing it of sorts," said Dr. Louis Kraus, Rush University Medical Center.
"The headlines, the pictures, the name in bold letters," said Kathleen Larimer, mother of Aurora victim John Larimer. "Put it in the story, but bury it down."
John Larmier, who was in the Navy, died while heroically shielding his date and another man from gunfire in an Aurora, Colo., movie theater during that mass shooting. Focusing on stories like that, of heroism and hope, are what some experts said can help adults and children cope better psychologically with the tragedy of a mass shooting.
Dr. Kraus said some adults might also need to consult a therapist to talk about these issues.
WATCH: Dr. Kraus's advice on how parents should talk to their children about mass shootings
Calls for gun control legislation grow, but fall on largely deaf ears
Republic politicians and President Donald Trump are calling for unity and prayer, but they say now is not the time to talk about gun legislation in the wake of America's deadliest mass shooting.
"We'll be talking about gun laws at some other time," Trump said Tuesday morning.
But the calls of "If not now, then when?" are getting louder.
"When are we going to start talking about this? We have killed more people in this country with gun violence between 1970 and today than in all of our wars combined, from the revolution until now," said Mark Jones, National Law Enforcement Partnership to Prevent Gun Violence.
Jones joined several others, including Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, for a discussion on gun violence Tuesday.
"This city is awash with guns and we seem to accept that as a truth we cannot change," Foxx said.
Foxx said that apathy extends to the reaction to mass shootings. While she and other said stronger gun laws will help, the White House claims they haven't in Chicago. Jones, who is a gun owner, said it is simply not true that Chicago has the toughest laws in the country.
"We have, I would say, fairly reasonable gun laws. They are not anywhere near the toughest in the nation, and should be significantly strengthened in my view," Jones said.
Gun control advocates are calling for universal background checks on a federal level and, here in Illinois, licensing gun dealers. University of Chicago trauma surgeon Dr. Kenneth Wilson said it's time to treat gun violence not just as a Second Amendment issue, but as a public health issue.
"We have gotten away from the right to own a gun to defend one's home. Now we're talking about the right to own a gun and kill multiple individuals," he said.
While the National Rifle Association has not yet responded to the Las Vegas mass shooting, Richard Pearson with the Illinois State Rifle Association said gun legislation will not prevent any future mass shooting. Pearson said when people want to kill people there is very little you can do to stop them.
Comfort dogs head to Vegas
Victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas will soon be receiving visitors from the Chicago area.
Lutheran Church Charities therapy dogs, each with more than 2,000 hours in training, were deployed to assist other comfort dogs that have already been sent to Las Vegas.
"People need just a moment of sunshine in a terrible, terrible day," said Mike Millett of Lutheran Church Charities. "Try to bring presence, calm and prayer to those that might best use that."
Once they land in Vegas, the dogs will go to the hospital, where the shooting victims are being treated.
The dogs are meant to provide support, as they have for other victims in past tragedies.
Security will be heightened at Chicago Marathon
The bloodshed in Las Vegas has left many people wondering, "Could it happen here in Chicago?" The city's security officials said they have been preparing for that scenario.
These types of mass shootings, in such an open setting, always brings safety and security to the forefront - and Chicago has taken notice.
Security is a top concern as 45,000 runners descend on the city this weekend for the Chicago Marathon.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, race organizers, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department met Tuesday for discuss how their plans have changed in light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Officials said they have had about a dozen tabletop exercises, or planning exercises, to review security protocols for the 40th running of the marathon.
Authorities also said they have already put in place considerations for security issues that may arise from a Las Vegas-type attack, and have added those potential security issues to their existing emergency protocols.
This event draws roughly 40,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 100 countries.
While the mayor said Tuesday the Las Vegas mass shooting shows the need for national gun control, race organizers said they don't know of any runners that dropped out because of safety concerns.
"Our participants are a resilient group. If you think back to our event after 9/11, when we were challenged, it was our largest participation field," Bank of America Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director Cary Pinkowski said. "I think we'll see a record number of participants on Sunday."
"We run exercises all the time. That's why I want to make the point, I want to make it emphatically to you. We're not just starting this exercise today, for Sunday. We have done ten to 12 tabletop exercises since the last marathon," Emanuel said.
The mayor wants to make sure participants and spectators know the plan is for everything to go off without a hitch and to be safe. Emanuel has special interest in this year's race. His son will run the marathon to raise money for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.
The mayor said Monday the city is prepared and talked about active shooter drills conducted through the year.
"We increased it up to six kind-of active, scenario-based situation with an active shooter, for the type of situation that happened there. The city is prepared and doing its work," Emanuel said.
Chicago police, firefighters, emergency officials and hospitals all participate in those drills.
The Las Vegas shooting is the type of situation cities prepare for, but they can be difficult to prevent. An outdoor concert is considered a soft target. Security experts said it is unrealistic to secure every soft target.
Northbrook gun protest
The shooting has added new energy to the national gun control movement, including in the Chicago area.
Members of the group Peaceful Communities gathered outside a sporting goods store in north suburban Northbrook. They want gun sellers - and every other part of the weapons industry - to be held accountable for gun violence.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that now is not the time for a debate on gun control, but instead it's a time of mourning.
A gun store in Nevada that sold the shooter some of his weapons said he passed all necessary background checks. It is unclear whether those weapons were among those used in the Las Vegas shooting, but there is no indication that any of the weapons paddock owned, were illegal.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.