The victims just kept coming. In cars, in ambulances waiting four or five deep, from the walking wounded to the barely alive, they arrived in droves."I have no idea who I operated on," said Dr. Jay Coates, a trauma surgeon whose hospital took in many of the wounded after a gunman opened fire from his 32nd-floor hotel suite Sunday night on a country music concert below. "They were coming in so fast, we were taking care of bodies. We were just trying to keep people from dying."It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with at least 59 killed and 527 injured, some by gunfire, some during the chaotic escape.University Medical Center of Southern Nevada was one of many hospitals that were overflowing."Every bed was full," Coates said. "We had people in the hallways, people outside and more people coming in."He said the huge, horrifying wounds on his operating table told him this shooting was something different."It was very clear that the first patient I took back and operated on that this was a high-powered weapon," Coates said. "This wasn't a normal street weapon. This was something that did a lot of damage when it entered the body cavity."Through tears and in heart-wrenching tributes, relatives and friends are remembering the dozens of people killed in the shooting massacre on the Las Vegas strip.Co-workers gazed silently into flickering candles at a vigil for one victim, a former cheerleader from California who loved country music.Relatives of another victim waited for hours before getting the worst news imaginable - that a mother of two who was initially listed as missing had died. A man who loved the outdoors was recalled for his smile - wide and freely given.Here's a glimpse at some of the people who died after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival.A one-time high school cheerleader who loved country music, Bailey Schweitzer of Bakersfield, California, went to the Route 91 Harvest Festival to see some of her favorite acts.A day after the 20-year-old's death, co-workers at the software company where she worked held a vigil. Friends and colleagues gazed at white candles lit in her memory Monday night."No one could possibly have a bad day when Bailey was around," said a statement by Fred Brakeman, chief executive officer of Infinity Communications and Consulting, Inc., where Schweitzer was a receptionist."If you have ever called or visited our office, she was the perky one that helped direct you to the staff member you needed," he said.Schweitzer graduated in 2015 from Centennial High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. On social media she often posted photos from Bakersfield Speedway, a dirt auto-racing track that her family owns.Thomas Day Jr. was a big country music fan so there was no doubt when he heard about the Route 91 Harvest he would go to Las Vegas. And he'd take his whole family with him."He was just a fun loving boy, a great family man who loved to spend time with his family," said Thomas Day Sr. who spoke on the phone, surrounded by his son's four grown children at his Las Vegas area home. "He is the one who got them all together."Day, 54, was one of 59 people who shot to death by a man who sprayed the Sunday night concert with bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.Day's father said he was at home when he received a frantic telephone call from his grandson and one of his granddaughters. "They were standing right there and they said he and another young man there both took a bullet in the head," said the 75-year-old Day. "Everybody started running for cover and the guy kept shooting."Day said none of his grandchildren were struck by bullets, and he said that a friend of his son rushed him to a hospital but there was nothing doctors could do."His friend said he was still breathing when he got there, the hospital said he wasn't," said Day. "But who knows."Day said he moved to the Las Vegas area about three years ago after he raised his family in Corona, California, a community just outside Riverside and about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. A builder, he raised his son in his business and watched as his son became a successful and respected builder in his own right."He was very well-liked in the Riverside area," his father said.Struggling to speak about his son, Day mentioned how he "played softball and everything' and how he loved his three daughters and son and his two grandchildren and how Day's children remained close to their father and jumped at the chance to drive to Las Vegas to attend a country music show."We always had fun together," he said.Stacee Etcheber of Novato, California, was listed as missing for hours before her family found got the worst possible news: The mother of two was dead.At the concert, her husband told her to hide, then to run, as he helped a concertgoer next to him who had been shot, said Al Etcheber, her brother-in-law.Her husband, Vincent Etcheber, is a San Francisco police officer, and his training kicked in immediately when shots rang out, Al Etcheber said.He told Stacee and the couple's three friends to protect themselves behind a nearby barrier. Then he told them to run, just before the second round of shots rang out, Al Etcheber said.He has not heard from Stacee since, and she was not carrying an ID."It's been a grueling 15 hours with no information," Al Etcheber said Monday. On Tuesday morning, he posted on Facebook that the worst fears had been realized - she was dead.Stacee, 50, worked as a hairdresser. Al Etcheber called her a loving wife and great mother who was "tough as nails and just the salt of the earth."Quinton Joe Robbins, 20, died early Monday morning from his gunshot wounds, according to a gofundme post from his family.Robbins worked for the city of Henderson, Nevada and loved the outdoors, including fishing and snowboarding, according to his Facebook page.His sister, Skylar Robbins, wrote a tribute to him and posted it to Twitter late Monday night. "My best friend was taken from me today," she wrote. "You were always there to give me advice when I needed it and it was always the best advice."Robbins' cousin Felicia Walker wrote in a post on the family's gofundme page that he "had this contagious laugh and a wonderful smile that he was always quick to give."Police in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, have confirmed that the family of local wrestling coach Bill Wolfe says he was one of the 59 people killed in the Las Vegas shootings.The police chief's office referred The Associated Press Tuesday to a post on the Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling Facebook page."It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas," read a statement posted Tuesday morning. "Please continue to hold our entire family as well as those affected across the nation in your unending prayers."The police department says Wolfe's family has asked for privacy.Wolfe initially was listed as missing Monday until his death later was confirmed.Shippensburg is southwest of Harrisburg. Members of the wrestling team are in elementary through high school. Wolfe was the team's head elementary coach.A former New York Yankee playing baseball in Japan is cutting his season short because his cousin was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.Japanese media report that Brandon Laird will leave for the U.S. on Wednesday.Public broadcaster NHK says Laird's 22-year-old cousin Christiana Duarte was one of the 59 victims.Laird is a third baseman with Japan's Nippon Ham Fighters. He was a contender for this year's home run title with 32 home runs, three behind leader Alfredo Despaigne of the SoftBank Hawks.He also played for the Houston Astros before coming to Japan in 2015.Bobby Parks' wife was planning to throw him a 40th birthday party next week before Jenny Parks was killed at the concert, friend Jessica Maddin said.The couple were high school sweethearts and they have two children.Jenny Parks was a kindergarten teacher for the Lancaster School District in California.Maddin met Parks while working at 24 Hour Fitness.Later Parks would help Maddin who started a group, Jessica's Hope Project, that provides care packages to troops.Maddin now is trying to raise funds for her friend, Bobby Parks, on a GoFundMe page. Bobby Parks was shot in the arm and hand and is awaiting surgery, Maddin said."It breaks my heart," Maddin said. "People go to concerts to have a good time, connect with others and escape the tragedies of this world."Christopher Roybal, 28, was described as jovial and fun-loving, despite experiencing intense combat during four tours in the Middle East."He is a guy that could always put a smile on your face ... after all the stuff he had been through," said David Harman, who founded a company that owns the Colorado gym where Roybal worked.Roybal, 28, worked at Crunch Fitness in Corona and Riverside, California, before he moved at the beginning of the year to help open franchises in Colorado Springs."As far as responsibility and discipline and work ethic, there wasn't any question about him coming on board with us," said Harman, who has known Roybal for about 4 years. "He was a good hard worker, a grinder.""He was the guy who if your car broke down in the middle of the night, you could call him and he would come help you," Harman added. "He is that guy who would find solutions, not report on problems."Harman said Roybal served in Afghanistan and was coping with the loss of a friend who was killed by an improvised explosive device. Roybal adopted his friend's bomb-sniffing dog, Bella, but was devastated when she died of old age."That dog saved his life quite a few times," Harman said.Roybal mentioned the dog in a July 18 Facebook post that also included a lengthy description of his experience getting shot at in combat.He ends the post: "What's it like to be shot at? It's a nightmare no amount of drugs, no amount of therapy and no amount of drunk talks with your war veteran buddies will ever be able to escape. Cheers boys."Dorene Anderson was the second person from Anchorage, Alaska, confirmed killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, her husband's employer said Monday.Anderson's husband, John, works for the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. The CEO of that organization sent an email to employees Monday informing them that Dorene had been killed in the shooting.Anderson described herself on her Facebook page as a stay-at-home wife and mother whose outside interest was a passion for the Alaska Aces, a minor league hockey team that recently disbanded and was sold to the parent company of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. She had been a member of the Aces' "Cowbell Crew."Stacy Shubert, the director of governmental relations and public affairs for the corporation, told The Associated Press that the family has requested privacy.Off-duty Las Vegas police officer and youth football coach Charleston Hartfield was among those killed, two of his friends said.Hartfield, 34, was known as a selfless, respected leader who brought out the best in his players, said Stan King, whose son played football for Hartfield.Troy Rhett, another friend of Hartfield's through football, said he knew from social media that Hartfield was attending the Sunday concert. When he heard about the shooting, he texted him, hoping to learn Hartfield was safe. He never heard back, and Rhett said he learned through another friend Monday morning that Hartfield had died.Hartfield, who also went by "Chuck" or "Charles" or even "Chucky Hart," was also a military veteran and leaves behind a son and a daughter, Rhett said.Hartfield is also listed at author of a book titled "Memoirs of Public Servant" about his time as a Las Vegas police officer.Karessa Royce, a 22-year-old Las Vegas local, was rushed to an ambulance by a friend after she was shot in the shoulder, said Marissa Nino, her cousin who is acting as a family spokesperson.Royce, a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is in the intensive care unit following surgery for a collapsed lung. She is expected to survive, Nino said. Royce had no identification on her at the concert, so it took the family some time to locate her, Nino said.Royce is one of five children and is studying hospitality.Royce's friend "definitely saved her life," Nino said. Royce cannot speak, but her friend shared what happened with the family and has been in the hospital by Royce's side since, Rios said.The gunman, 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and retired accountant Stephen Paddock, killed himself as authorities stormed his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay hotel casino.He had 23 guns - some with scopes - in the room where he had been staying since Thursday. He knocked out two windows to create sniper's perches he used to rain bullets on the crowd of 22,000 some 500 yards away.He also had two "bump stocks" that can be used to modify weapons to make them fully automatic, according to two U.S. officials briefed by law enforcement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still unfolding.At Paddock's home, authorities found 19 more guns, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Also, several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer that can be turned into explosives, were in his car, authorities said.The FBI discounted the possibility of international terrorism, even after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. But beyond that, the motive remained a mystery, with Sheriff Joseph Lombardo saying: "I can't get into the mind of a psychopath at this point."While Paddock appeared to have no criminal history, his father was a bank robber who was on the FBI's most-wanted list in the 1960s."I can't even make something up," his brother in Florida, Eric Paddock, said when asked what might have motivated his brother. "There's just nothing."President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman "demented" and a "very, very sick individual." Asked about gun laws, the president said, "We'll be talking about gun laws as time goes on."His muzzle flashes visible in the dark, Paddock began shooting just after 10 p.m. and appeared to fire unhindered for more than 10 minutes, according to radio traffic, as police frantically tried to locate him."We can't worry about the victims," an officer said over the radio at 10:15 p.m. "We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims. Anybody have eyes on him ... stop the shooter."The crowd, funneled tightly into a wide-open space, had little cover and no easy way to escape. Victims fell to the ground, while others fled in panic. Some hid behind concession stands or crawled under parked cars.Faces were etched with shock and confusion, and people wept and wailed. Some of the injured were hit by shrapnel. Others were trampled or were injured jumping fences."It was chaos - people just running for their lives. People trying to get down. Trying to get to their loved ones that had gotten hit," Shaun Topper said.Marie Langer, 16, of Las Vegas, got to the concert early so she could get to the very front of the venue, closest to the stage.That meant she and her friends were among the last to get out, and could hear shots ringing and people screaming the entire time she was trying to flee. She finally had to climb a fence with points on the top of metal bars designed to prevent people from getting over it."We had no other option," she said.Tales of heroism and compassion emerged quickly: One man grasped the hand of a dying stranger as the man died, unable to pull himself away despite the danger. Another borrowed a flannel shirt from a man he didn't know to create a tourniquet for a girl he didn't know.Couples held hands as they ran. The healthy carried the bleeding off the grounds. Strangers drove victims to hospitals in their own cars.Authorities put out a call for blood donations and set up a hotline to report missing people and speed the identification of the dead and wounded. They also opened a "family reunification center" for people to find loved ones.Before Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in June 2016, when a gunman who professed support for Muslim extremist groups opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people.Marilou Danley lived with Paddock in Nevada. Her nephew, Jordan Knights, told a CH9 reporter in Australia that he met Paddock once before, when he visited his aunt in the U.S. Knights said he was "just a normal person.""Didn't seem like he was the type of guy to do that. Just seemed like he looked after my aunty and that's it," Knights said.When asked if Paddock ever talked about guns, Knights told CH9, "No, didn't even know he knew about guns."He also said he didn't believe his aunt was involved in the attack."I don't know. I knew that she (Danley) would have had nothing to do with it. She was nothing the person to do that," Knights said.Some people who were visiting Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred returned to Chicago Tuesday morning.Some said they saw other concert-goers drop to the ground right in front of them. Many of those people dragged the injured to safety.Mike Anderson, of the city's Lakeview neighborhood, returned to Chicago Monday night. He was near the stage as the gunfire erupted. Anderson was not shot, but bullets struck the women in front of him."You could smell blood from the girls bleeding in front of us. A girl right in front of me grabbing her neck. She was shot in the neck. 