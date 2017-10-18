Man, 81, badly injured during robbery at CTA Brown Line station

Chicago police said an 81-year-old man was badly injured during a robbery at the CTA Brown Line Washington/Wabash station Monday.Police said the victim was a passenger on a train approaching the Washington/Wabash stop at about 9:25 p.m. When the doors opened, the suspect ripped the victim's cell phone from his hand, police said.According to police, a struggle for the phone ensued which caused the victim to fall down the platform staircase.The victim suffered a laceration to his right temple, bruising, abrasions, swelling to his hands and knees, and bleeding on the brain. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital.The suspect is described as a black male, 19 to 24 years old, between 5 ft. 4 in. and 5 ft. 7 in. tall, wearing a black do rag, black t-shirt and gray pants.If you have any information about the suspect, contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8384.