Man, 81, badly injured during robbery at CTA Brown Line station

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police said an 81-year-old man was badly injured during a robbery at the CTA Brown Line Washington/Wabash station Monday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said an 81-year-old man was badly injured during a robbery at the CTA Brown Line Washington/Wabash station Monday.

Police said the victim was a passenger on a train approaching the Washington/Wabash stop at about 9:25 p.m. When the doors opened, the suspect ripped the victim's cell phone from his hand, police said.

According to police, a struggle for the phone ensued which caused the victim to fall down the platform staircase.

The victim suffered a laceration to his right temple, bruising, abrasions, swelling to his hands and knees, and bleeding on the brain. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male, 19 to 24 years old, between 5 ft. 4 in. and 5 ft. 7 in. tall, wearing a black do rag, black t-shirt and gray pants.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8384.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
elderlyman injuredrobberyCTAChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Manhunt underway after 3 killed at Maryland office shooting
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
PHOTOS: Teen sucker punched stranger who corrected bad behavior
Olympic gymnast accuses team doctor of molestation
Woman, 33, knocked unconscious in West Loop robbery
Emanuel's 2018 budget plan includes higher fees on rideshare services, cell phone bills
Ex-hostage held 5 years says wife rushed to hospital
Boy who lost memorabilia in wildfire sent new collectibles from MLB teams
Show More
Auto theft suspect arrested after Lincoln Park crash
Cubs must beat Dodgers; fans hold out hope for NLCS Game 4 win
Bulls forward Portis suspended after "physical altercation" with Mirotic
Student, 10, spends recess playing piano for 1st graders
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Woman, 33, knocked unconscious in West Loop robbery
'He knew what he signed up for': Trump says congresswoman 'totally fabricated' remarks to widow
Cubs must beat Dodgers; fans hold out hope for NLCS Game 4 win
More Video