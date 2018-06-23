Lincolnwood man charged after woman, 66, in taxi killed in River North crash

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A suburban man has been charged with murder after a deadly crash in River North Wednesday night.

Chicago police said they tried pulling over 27-year-old Ammar Hussain of Lincolnwood, Ill. at about 10:54 p.m. and that he fled after a check revealed a discrepancy in the vehicle's registration plate.

Hussain then sped off, ran a red light and slammed into a taxi at Grand and Dearborn avenues, police said.

Diana Lampsa, 66, of Palmyra Wis., was in that cab and was killed. The taxi driver and two people on the sidewalk were also hurt.

Saturday morning, police said Hussain was charged with one felony count of murder, four felony counts of aggravated fleeing and a misdemeanor count of attempting to elude police and various traffic citations.

Hussain is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday. Two others in the Jeep were released without charges.
