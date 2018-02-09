  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
Man charged in sexual attacks, robberies in Lakeview, South Loop

Tyrone Robinson. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have arrested a man accused in a string of sexual attacks and robberies.

Tyrone Robinson, 26, has been charged in connection with the assault and robbery of a 26-year-old woman on a stairway in Wrigleyville last weekend in the 900-block of West Cornelia Avenue. He ran off when people saw him police said.

Robinson is also accused of grabbing a 19-year-old woman from behind in the 300-block of West Roosevelt Road on at about 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 20. Police said he dragged the woman to a stairwell and sexually assaulted her.

Police also identified Robinson as a suspect in stealing a woman's purse in the 1400-block of South Federal Street at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Police said Robinson was taken into custody on Wednesday. Robinson has been charged with criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon and three counts of robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
