Man charged with attempted murder for pushing woman onto CTA tracks

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a man has been charged in an attack at the CTA Red Line Belmont station in which a woman was pushed onto the tracks.

Melvin Doss, 46, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one felony count of attempted murder.

Police said he was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the CTA Brown Line Kimball stop after a CTA worker identified him as the alleged attacker.

A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon after she confronted a man about urinating at the Belmont Avenue station.

"I saw this guy peeing on the platform. I went over to him and said, 'You can't do that in a bathroom?' And he said 'F--- off b---h, I have a bladder problem,'" the victim told ABC7 Eyewitness News Monday.

She said she snapped a very clear picture of the man as she walked away.

"He said he was going to kill me. I flipped him off and kept walking," she said.

In response, she said, he punched her in the back of the head and knocked her onto the tracks

The victim suffered a laceration in her scalp and a fractured hand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTAwoman attackedchicago police departmentarrestChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman pushed onto CTA Red Line tracks: 'He said he was going to kill me'
Woman pushed onto Red Line tracks after confronting urinating man
Top Stories
Woman, 94, goes up against Elgin officials over giant Trump yard sign
Mobster denied pardon by Trump takes gangland secrets to grave
Kate Spade, fashion designer, found dead in apparent suicide
Woman dies after jumping to escape Rogers Park arson fire
Man charged with posing as cop while trying to buy gun from Zion store
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Group pushes for state of Illinois to secede from Chicago
Second Wheaton College ex-football player pleads guilty in hazing case
Show More
CPS criticized following report on student sexual abuse
Study: Lack of sleep comes with a pricetag for society
Chicago teen awarded $1.3 million in scholarships
Donda's House new name revealed after social media spat
More News