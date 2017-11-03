CHICAGO (WLS) --Officers found a weapon and narcotics on a 28-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Thursday night at a Starbucks on Chicago's North Side, police said Friday.
The victim, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Sauvignon Watkins, of the 1100-block of East 82nd Street, was a father of two.
Police said he was involved in a drug deal gone wrong near North Broadway and West Wilson Avenue before he was chased into the coffee shop in the 4700-block of North Broadway by a man wearing a ski mask around 8:10 p.m.
The masked man opened fire, while innocent people were inside. Witnesses said they heard the gunshots and hit the ground.
"Heard two shots, then a pause. I grabbed my wife and kind of pushed her down and said, 'Shots!' Then there were three more, almost within a few seconds," said Mike Swaiko, a witness.
"It was gunshots. By the time we got in there, they had already, like, told everyone to get cover," said Maureen Swaiko, another witness.
"The Starbucks is divided. There's an east section and a west section, which is right on the corner. They were in the east section, or what you might consider to be the back of the Starbucks," Buslik said.
The coffee shop is located on the ground floor of the historic Bridgeview Bank building in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.
"It was very loud, rapid succession. It actually sounded like a car hitting something," said Christopher Arnette, who lives across the street. "I thought it was an accident because I was just not thinking, 'OK, this is happening.' So I thought it was an accident."
Watkins, a 24-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were shot. Police said they were waiting for Watkins inside the Starbucks, but did not disclose the nature of the child's relationship to the two men.
Police said the 24-year-old man was also involved in the narcotics transaction, but the boy was "not connected to the incident." The 24-year-old man and Watkins are documented gang members who have had "prior history with police."
Watkins died at the scene. The 12-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the groin. He was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The 24-year-old was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.
Starbucks released a statement late Thursday night, saying in part:
"We were saddened to learn of the passing of a young man and the injury of two others as a result of gun violence at our store."
The company kept the Uptown store closed Friday.
The suspect is still at large. Area North detectives are investigating.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.