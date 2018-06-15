Man in custody for sucker punching woman on CTA Red Line, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Charges are pending against a man police said viciously punched a woman on a CTA Red Line train and then left at the Jarvis Avenue stop.

Police said a woman in her 60s was riding a northbound train at about 12 p.m. Thursday. She was reading on her Kindle when a man approached and, completely unprovoked, punched her in the face.

Police said the woman suffered a serious injury to her eye. Family said doctors have told the victim, who is a grandmother, she will likely be blind in her left eye.

The suspect got off at Jarvis Avenue.

Chicago police tweeted that a man had been taken into custody Friday afternoon after surveillance images were released to the public. They thanked members of the community and 14th District officers, who CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said recognized a possible offender from the photos.



The suspect is in police custody and charges are pending.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTAwoman attackedsurveillance videoChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park
Family on the hook for $132,000 after son topples statue
$5K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Detainee punches correctional lieutenant in face
Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march
Aurora's first Pride parade steps off Sunday
Mount Prospect man wants stolen Trump sign replaced
U of C releases homelessness study as Lower Wacker Drive encampment cleared
Show More
Tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Fatal crash closes EB North Avenue in Glendale Heights
Paul Manafort headed to jail in Robert Mueller probe
Travolta, Preston discuss playing husband and wife in 'Gotti'
Hero fisherman saves teen sucked into dam
More News