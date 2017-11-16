A man was killed in a shooting on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday evening. Inbound local lanes remain closed at Marquette Road as Illinois State Police investigate the incident.State police said that two vehicles were driving erratically at approximately 5:15 p.m. starting at 51st Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood.Shortly after, gunshots were heard and one vehicle crashed into the wall. The other vehicle continued on the highway, leaving the scene.State police said a 20-year-old man was driving the crashed vehicle, and two adult women and a 2-year-old child were also in the car. One of them women, a 22-year-old, and the child were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition to be checked out, Chicago fire officials said.The 20-year-old driver was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he later died.No information on the other vehicle or any suspect has been released.Traffic is being diverted off the expressway at 59th Street. Local lanes were still closed as of 7:55 p.m.