Man injured after being pinned up against porch in West Side hit-and-run crash

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 23-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when a dark-colored Jeep hit him in the 3200-block of West Walnut just before 3 a.m., police said. The crash actually pinned the man up against the front porch of a house.

The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a leg injury, police said.

Police are investigating the crash as a hit and run, since the driver of the Jeep sped away. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runChicagoEast Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
City breaking ground on next phase of Lakefront Trail separation project
Driver in custody after pedestrian killed, 4 others injured in hit-and-run on I-290 ramp
Man choked Chicago police sergeant after punching woman at bar, prosecutors say
Oak Park man dies two years after apparent mix-up in Chicago jail
Good Samaritans scramble to save man dangling from overpass
Hawaii volcano destroys 21 homes, spews lava 200 feet in air
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Exploding vape pen suspected in man's death
Show More
Lockdown lifted at Mt. Sinai Hospital after 2 women shot outside ER
Man videotaped girl, woman under doors of suburban fitting rooms: prosecutors
Boy, 13, injured in NW Side hit-and-run
Tronc to recognize Chicago Tribune union
More News