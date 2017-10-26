Man shot during St. Charles home invasion, suspect at large

St. Charles School District has been given all clear. Delayed buses are leaving and the lock down at St. Charles North HS is lifted. — School District 303 (@StCharlesD303) October 26, 2017

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot a man during a burglary Thursday afternoon at a home in west suburban St. Charles.Police said they responded to a call of a burglary in progress in the 3600-block of Grandview Court at about 2:30 p.m.Police said a 28-year-old male called to report the burglary and that he had been shot. He was taken to Delnor Hospital-Northwestern Medicine with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police said he was conscious and breathing, and his injury is not considered to be life-threatening.Police said the victim is related to the homeowner and was housesitting at the time, police said.The scene has been cordoned off during the ongoing investigation. Police said the suspect is still at large and believed to be armed, but they do not believe there is a danger to the public.St. Charles North High School was briefly placed on soft lockdown due to police activity. City officials tweeted they had been given the all clear and the lockdown was lifted at about 4:15 p.m.Neighbors described the family that lives in the home as long-time residents who are very nice.