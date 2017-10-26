Man shot during St. Charles home invasion, suspect at large

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) --
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot a man during a burglary Thursday afternoon at a home in west suburban St. Charles.

Police said they responded to a call of a burglary in progress in the 3600-block of Grandview Court at about 2:30 p.m.

Police said a 28-year-old male called to report the burglary and that he had been shot. He was taken to Delnor Hospital-Northwestern Medicine with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police said he was conscious and breathing, and his injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the victim is related to the homeowner and was housesitting at the time, police said.

The scene has been cordoned off during the ongoing investigation. Police said the suspect is still at large and believed to be armed, but they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

St. Charles North High School was briefly placed on soft lockdown due to police activity. City officials tweeted they had been given the all clear and the lockdown was lifted at about 4:15 p.m.



Neighbors described the family that lives in the home as long-time residents who are very nice.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
residential burglaryinvestigationschool lockdownSt. Charles
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Worker, 22, dies after being trapped in 20-inch sewer pipe in Streamwood
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Volunteers organize Halloween events for Hyde Park teens
Some JFK files to be kept secret for now
Body of teacher missing 5 months found after husband's suicide
Counselor who mentored underprivileged students dies at 35
Illinois House rejects bump stock ban along rural-urban line
Show More
Chartered plane to deliver supplies from Chicago to Puerto Rico
2 CPD officers hurt after squad strikes South Side construction barrier, falls into hole
Navy rescues 2 women, dogs who were lost at sea for months
Police seek to ID teen shot to death in South Chicago
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos