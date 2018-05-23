A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train early Wednesday morning near the Argyle stop in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.Police said the victim was stabbed in the stomach around 2 a.m. during a robbery around, but the attacker left empty-handed.An ambulance met the 25-year-old man at the CTA station in the 1100-block of West Argyle Street. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.Officers stopped the train at Belmont to search for evidence.Investigators said the suspect stabbed the man first and then told him to hand over his property, but he didn't get away with anything. Instead, he ran off the train. Police are still searching for him.CTA riders once again worried about their safety after hearing about the stabbing."I worry about people who are going to rob me or the gangs that get on the train and want to mess around, so it's all due to the lack of policemen being on the platform," said Terry Douglas, who takes the CTA.Back in May, the city announced it would be adding more than 600 new, high-definition cameras to the rail system, to help identify suspects. Douglas doesn't think it will prevent crime."The cameras aren't enough. It's not enough. It's not enough. We actually need a presence of a policeman to be there," Douglas said.Despite stories of violence and robbery on the train, other CTA riders said it's their only way of getting around."I do pay attention, but at the end of the day, it's our way of life. It's how we get around the city. We just have to keep on remaining aware. It seems like it's going to happen everywhere," Matthew Cunliffe, who also takes the CTA.Alderman James Cappleman (46th Ward) said he has been pushing the CTA to offer an app that would allow riders to anonymously contact the CTA for help rather than use the public emergency call button."Sometimes if we're seeing a situation inside the train and we're nervous about pressing the button because we don't want to be observed doing it, it may escalate the situation. It just makes the person feel safer," Cappleman said.Detectives may be able to get some leads on the stabbing from surveillance video. They have not yet released a description of the suspect.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are handling the investigation.