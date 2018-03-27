Man thrown out of hospital steals, crashes ambulance in Englewood, police say

Chicago police said a man stole an ambulance from a hospital and crashed it into a light pole in Englewood.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man is in custody after Chicago police said he stole an ambulance and crashed it in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said the 34-year-old man was waiting to be treated at a hospital in the 300-block of West 64th Street, when he apparently got impatient and disruptive and was thrown out of the hospital. He then jumped into a Chicago Fire Department ambulance and took off.

He crashed into a light pole in the 200-block of West 64th Street and was pulled over by officers in the 6300-block of South Yale Avenue, police said. The suspect was still in the driver's seat when he was arrested and was taken to St. Bernard's Hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured, but there was significant damage to the ambulance. Charges are pending against the suspect, police said.
