Man who escaped ICE in New York arrested in West Loop Starbucks

EMBED </>More Videos

An ICE detainee who escaped froma gents at JFK International Airport in New York was arrested at a West Loop Starbucks Friday afternoon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man who escaped Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City Tuesday was arrested Friday afternoon at a Starbucks in the West Loop.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, a Senegalese national, was arrested at the coffee shop at the intersection of Adams and Clinton around 1:30 p.m.

Mbacke, who has multiple prior violent convictions and a dozen arrests in New York over a four year period, managed to escape federal custody while in the process of being deported.

Officials said he was about to be put on a commercial fight for his deportation when he took off running. ICE agents had removed his handcuffs to get him through security.

Adding to law enforcement's embarrassment, Mbacke caught a taxi at JFK to complete his escape.

Three days later, a witness said Mbacke was sitting at the Starbucks near Union Station, enjoying a coffee, when he was approached by undercover officers.

"All of a sudden see seven cops kind of running from the outside into the inside, and they kinda huddled around him. There wasn't any fuss or anything, it was just they all exchanged words with him, they got the handcuffs, and they left in like a group huddle," said Zimbo Gessert, Starbucks employee.

Officials said Mbacke will be returned to New York to face charges related to his escape, followed again by deportation to Senegal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
ICEescaped prisonerarrestfugitive arrestdeportationu.s. & worldChicagoWest LoopNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oak Park accountant pressed into action as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
Chicago woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
Boy in viral Chewbacca video thriving after heart transplant
3 women charged with robbing a woman, driving over her head
Noor Salman, widow of Orlando nightclub gunman, acquitted on all charges
China's Tiangong-1 space lab set to fall to Earth this weekend
Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind, doctor hired by family says
Chicago unveils online street sweeper tracker
Show More
'Most fun I've had in my life': Sister Jean says as Loyola heads to Final Four
Police search for 3 suspects in Red Line robbery spree
Playful baby panda tries to stop keeper from working
Mega Millions jackpot at $521M for winning numbers drawing tonight
More News
Top Video
Man who came to Illinois as refugee from Congo competes on 'American Idol'
Mega Millions jackpot at $521M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Police search for 3 suspects in Red Line robbery spree
Investigation continues after federal agent fatally shoots man in Zion
More Video