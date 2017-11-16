Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned

CHICAGO (WLS) --In what's being called the first mass exoneration in the history of Cook County, criminal charges against 15 former inmates were officially thrown out by a judge Thursday morning.
The men petitioned the court in September, seeking to have 1 convictions overturned and set aside. They found out Wednesday that their request had been granted.
Ten of the 15 defendants appeared in court Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to have their slates wiped clean.
"I feel like I have the opportunity to do whatever I want to do now. It's like a new life for me. I'm 36 years old. I mean, I can do whatever I want to do right now," said Leonard Gipson, one of the exonerated men.
"Now I have vindication. It's very sad to think that we as a people, and I mean all of us, in the United States, have to go through this type of stuff," said Philip Thomas, another exonerated man.
The 18 overturned convictions, from 2003 to 2008, were tied to ex-Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts, who was accused of manufacturing evidence during investigations. The defendants claimed Watts and his team of officers framed them for drug crimes.
"In these cases, we concluded that unfortunately, the police were not being truthful. We couldn't have confidence in the integrity of their reports and their testimony. So in good conscience, we could not see these convictions stand," said Mark Rotert, director of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office's Conviction Integrity Unit.
Thursday's action was the latest chapter in a scandal that resulted in Watts' 2013 conviction for extorting money from drug dealers.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson released a joint statement Thursday.
"We have zero tolerance for abuse, misconduct or any unlawful actions by those who are sworn to uphold our laws and protect our residents. The actions of Ronald Watts must be condemned by all of us, and we will continue our work to ensure the abuses of the past are never repeated in the future."
The group's attorney, Joshua Tepfer, said some of the officers linked to Watts in the wrongful convictions are still on the police force. He alleged those officers are still targeting the defendants today.
"This corruption was covered up by the highest levels of the Chicago Police Department. It was swept under the rug by all sorts of law enforcement community for a decade or more. This is a code of silence, you've heard that. A thin blue line unlike anything that any of us have ever seen," Tepfer said
Tepfer, who is part of The Exoneration Project, a free legal clinic at the University of Chicago Law School, said there could be more overturned convictions to come.
During Watt's tenure, he and other Chicago police officers were linked about 1,000 arrests that led to about 500 convictions. To date, 26 convictions have been overturned. Tepfer said that means there are still more than 450 cases for possible review.
State's attorney spokesman Robert Foley said conviction integrity unit is looking into dozens of other cases and identified a pattern suggesting "corrupt activity" involving Watts and "members of his crew."
All 15 defendants completed their sentences. That's time they will never get back.
Tepfer said his clients are exploring the option of seeking reparations for time served, but they were just enjoying the moment Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.