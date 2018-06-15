Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park

A 12-year-old girl was killed and a 36-year-old man was wounded later Thursday night after someone opened fire on a group of people on Chicago's West Side.Relatives identified the child as She'Nyah O'Flynn, of Colvert, Mich. She was visiting her stepfather here in Chicago.Her family said she would have celebrated her 13th birthday next month. Now, they will have to plan her funeral.Courtney O'Flynn, She'Nyah's aunt, broke down as she spoke about what her niece meant to her."My best friend. That was like my daughter. Every day, when I came home from school, that was my baby. That was my best friend," O'Flynn said, through tears.They said She'Nyah was holding her baby cousin in her arms when she was shot at a gathering in the 4200-block of West Wilcox Street in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m.The 36-year-old man, identified by family as Martell Bailey, was taking his family home from a graduation celebration when they were shot. She'Nyah was his wife's cousin.The family was just getting out of the car when shots were fired. Bailey was shot in the ankle. She'Nyah was shot in the neck.She'Nyah was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Bailey was treated and released.Witnesses told police they saw two men firing shots in the area, and the two victims were not the intended targets.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.