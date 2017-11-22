Minnesota woman robbed of car at gunpoint while visiting relatives in Chicago

A Minnesota woman had her car stolen at gunpoint while she visited relatives in Chicago for Thanksgiving. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Minnesota woman visiting relatives for Thanksgiving was robbed at gunpoint in Chatham Tuesday morning.

The robbery was caught on tape by a surveillance camera.

Donna Hart exited her relative's home on the 8800 block of South Wabash Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to retrieve belongings from her car.

Two teenage robbers then approached Hart with a gun.

"I turned around and said, 'What did you say?' That's when he pulled a gun and said, 'What do you have in your pockets?,'" Hart said. 'I said 'I don't have anything in my pockets."

Hart surrendered her belongings and car keys. The video shows her looking directly at the gunman.

"I'm focusing on him because he has a 9 millimeter pointed at me," Hart said. "I was like, 'Can I have my face wash, my toothpaste and toothbrush back.' He looked at me and said, 'yeah' in a little meek voice like he was a child, which he was."

The suspects then fled in Hart's 2013 Hyundai Sonata. Hart said she remained calm so the robbers wouldn't shoot her.

Hart's relatives later spotted the car in Chicago, but the driver eluded police.

"I had to keep calm. I had to keep him calm because I didn't want him to shoot me with that gun."

The car was recovered by police at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle is currently in an impound lot, authorities said.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody.
