Missing man last seen at South Side house noted in other disappearances

A vigil was held and a call for help was issued to help find a Chicago man who's been missing for more than two weeks. He was last seen at a house on the South Side that was also the last place two other missing people were seen.Friends and relatives offered prayers for Marlo Gulley and two other people who turned up missing after last being seen at or near the home in the 6300-block of South Rockwell Street. Gulley, 26, is the most recent missing person and hasn't been seen in more than two weeks. His girlfriend is pregnant with a son they plan to name Marlo, Jr. She has no clue what happened."And then when he missed our doctor's appointment, that's when I filed the police report," Akea Grandville said.Gulley's friend Joanna Wright has been missing since December 2016. Her family is still hopeful she's alive. She was also last seen near the house. Her relatives are trying to remain optimistic that she is alive somewhere. But they've heard almost nothing from police about their investigation."And then to find out that it's also two other people who are also her friends had disappeared as well, it's shocking," said Valencia Harrison, Wright's sister.The third person to turn up missing from the neighborhood was located in July 2016. Shante Bohanan's body was found stuffed into a garbage can in a garage on the Far South Side. The autopsy was inconclusive but her death was clearly a homicide. She was 20."Losing a child is devastating. I wouldn't wish it on anyone. And the way that she died is just a mystery," said her mother Tammy Pittman.Eleven days before Bohanan's body was discovered she witnessed a friend killed right in front of her. Her family speculated that may have played a part in her death. Police have refused to speculate about any motivation and will not confirm if the three cases are connected.Area South detectives are handling all three investigations.