JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --A woman from southwest suburban Mokena, who hadn't been seen since last weekend was found murdered Wednesday night, authorities said Thursday.
Katie Kearns, 24, was found dead in her 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 10 p.m. by Will County sheriff's detectives in St. Anne, which is in a rural part of Kankakee County.
She died of a single gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
An autopsy was being performed Thursday and toxicology and lab results were pending, Gessner said.
A Will County Sheriff's SWAT team executed a search warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday at Outlaws clubhouse, in the 1900-block of Washington Street in nearby Joliet, as part of the murder investigation, the sheriff's office said.
Kearns lived with her family in Mokena. Kevin Kearns had not seen or heard from his daughter in three days. He said she always stayed in touch with her family, and he was scared about what could have happened to her.
"I don't know what to think. I keep waiting for the phone call. 'Hey, Dad,'" Kearns said.
Kearns was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Woody's Bar in Joliet, where she worked. Her shift had ended at midnight.
Later Monday morning, she was a no-show at her other job at Cafe Miele in nearby Orland Park. By Monday evening, when she had not returned to the home she shared with her dad and sister, the tight-knit family knew something was wrong.
"We talk all the time. We're always there for each other, so I'm scared she's not around," said Matt Kearns, her brother.
He had helped get his sister get a job working with him at Barraco's Pizzeria in Orland Park. Her family said she was always a hard worker and recently took a third job at Woody's to pay for car repairs.
"She had some bills so she was trying to catch up and get things paid off," Kearns said.
Katie's family canvassed the neighborhood around Woody's passing out flyers. Her Jeep was also missing. On Wednesday, her family still held out hope that they would find her.
"If Katie wasn't gonna show up, she would call. So for her to not call or be there for three days straight is unlike her," Kearns said.
Authorities said Kearns was the intended target of the shooting and there was no threat to the community.
Anyone who has information that may be pertinent to the death investigation should call the Will County Sheriff's Investigative Division at 815-727-8574 or the Will County Sheriff's dispatch center at 815-727-8575. Anonymous tips can be sent to crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.