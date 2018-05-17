DIXON, Ill. (WLS) --Dixon High School seniors are scheduled to return to campus Thursday for graduation rehearsal, one day after a former student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer. More charges may be filed against the 19-year-old.
Matthew Milby brought a gun to the school Wednesday morning and fired shots at Officer Mark Dallas before that Dallas took him down, police said.
School will not be in session for Dixon High School students Thursday, but a note on the school's website said students may report to the building in the late morning to retrieve any personal items that they may have left during the terrifying ordeal Wednesday.
People in the community gave thanks Wednesday night, relieved the situation didn't turn out much worse. Many were also grateful for Dallas.
Police said he ran toward the sound of gunshots and found Milby holding a gun near the gymnasium during graduation rehearsal. The two exchanged gunfire, but only Milby was hurt.
"Then all of a sudden you hear the gunshots and everybody just looks over. People were laughing at first, and then pandemonium broke out. People were rushing out all through the same door. It was just complete panic," said Brandon Stehl, a Dixon High School senior.
Milby's mother said she was grateful to Dallas for not killing her son. She also said her son had been ostracized at school.
The Lee County State's Attorney charged Milby with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. More charges could be filed. Bond was set at $2 million.
Dixon, Ill., is about 100 miles west of Chicago.
WATCH: Chopper 7 HD over Dixon High School