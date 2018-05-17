Dixon HS students return for graduation rehearsal; more charges possible for shooting suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

More charges may be filed against a 19-year-old former student accused in a high school shooting in Dixon, Ill., which is about 100 miles west of Chicago. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
DIXON, Ill. (WLS) --
Dixon High School seniors are scheduled to return to campus Thursday for graduation rehearsal, one day after a former student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer. More charges may be filed against the 19-year-old.

Matthew Milby brought a gun to the school Wednesday morning and fired shots at Officer Mark Dallas before that Dallas took him down, police said.

School will not be in session for Dixon High School students Thursday, but a note on the school's website said students may report to the building in the late morning to retrieve any personal items that they may have left during the terrifying ordeal Wednesday.

People in the community gave thanks Wednesday night, relieved the situation didn't turn out much worse. Many were also grateful for Dallas.

Police said he ran toward the sound of gunshots and found Milby holding a gun near the gymnasium during graduation rehearsal. The two exchanged gunfire, but only Milby was hurt.

"Then all of a sudden you hear the gunshots and everybody just looks over. People were laughing at first, and then pandemonium broke out. People were rushing out all through the same door. It was just complete panic," said Brandon Stehl, a Dixon High School senior.

Milby's mother said she was grateful to Dallas for not killing her son. She also said her son had been ostracized at school.

The Lee County State's Attorney charged Milby with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. More charges could be filed. Bond was set at $2 million.

Dixon, Ill., is about 100 miles west of Chicago.

WATCH: Chopper 7 HD over Dixon High School
EMBED More News Videos

A male suspect exchanged fire with a police officer Wednesday morning at a high school in Dixon, Ill.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootinghigh schoolpolice shootingshootinggraduationDixon
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protesters oppose Obama center plan for Jackson Park
1 killed, 1 injured in Woodlawn drunken driving crash
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral; man threatened to call ICE
Meghan Markle says dad will not attend royal wedding
Police: 11 injured when ambulance carrying patient T-bones minivan
Meet the man whose blood plasma saved millions of babies
Laurel vs. yanny: Teens behind the debate settle it
Burglars caught on camera stealing copper wire from Capt.'s Hard Times
Show More
Richton Park senior receives scholarship for students affected by gun violence
Wisconsin home to top four "drunkest cities" according to study
CPD officer admits to soliciting sex from 14-year-old, 3 other girls
Amazon to give Prime members extra discounts at Whole Foods
More News