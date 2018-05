A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a hit-and run crash on the city's South Side early Sunday.It happened around midnight at the intersection of South Chicago and Blackstone avenues in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police said the driver of a black SUV struck the 39-year-old man and drove off. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a laceration to the head.So far no one is in custody. Police are investigating.