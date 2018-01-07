Today's Top Stories
Follow Us
New laws for drivers in 2018
Several noteworthy laws impacting drivers are now in effect. (WLS)
WLS
Sunday, January 07, 2018 07:13AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Several noteworthy laws impacting drivers are now in effect.
Car accident attorney Patrick Salvi stopped by ABC7 on Sunday to explain.
For more information, visit
www.salvilaw.com.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
