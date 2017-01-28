An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's courts deputy was among three people wounded in a shooting in the Gold Coast Saturday morning, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. near McFadden's Restaurant & Saloon on State and Division streets, Chicago police said.A 39-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the head and was transported in stable condition, police said. A 30-year-old man was wounded in the back and hospitalized in good condition and a 33-year-old man was wounded int he leg and hospitalized in stable condition.The Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an off-duty courts deputy was wounded in the shooting. The deputy had gotten into a fight over money with someone and then shots were fired, sources said.Police said a person of interest is being questioned in the shooting.