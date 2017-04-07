1 dead among 5 people shot in Austin, police say

One person was killed and at least four others were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.The shooting happened at 1:38 p.m. near Central Avenue and Lake Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. One of the victims was later pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.The other victims were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. Details about their ages, genders and conditions were not immediately known.The CTA has rerouted its No. 85 Central buses in both directions via Central, Lake, Austin, Washington and Central, according to an alert from the agency.