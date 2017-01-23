1 killed, 2 wounded in Hammond shooting

A woman was killed and two other people critically wounded after a shooting in Hammond, Ind. Monday morning, police said.Hammond police were dispatched to a home in the 1300-block of Truman Street at 6:07 a.m. where they believe a woman called police during a shooting.After arriving on the scene, police discovered three people wounded, police said. A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.A 36 year-old woman was wounded in the head and a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck, police said. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.Police believe that a male suspect may have been involved in the shooting that took place near the front entrance to the residence.Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lt. David Carter at 219 852 2984 or the general detective number of 219 852 2906.