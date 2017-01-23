  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Doctors for George H.W. and Barbara Bush update conditions... shortly
NEWS

1 killed, 2 wounded in Hammond shooting

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
A woman was killed and two other people critically wounded after a shooting in Hammond, Ind. Monday morning, police said.

Hammond police were dispatched to a home in the 1300-block of Truman Street at 6:07 a.m. where they believe a woman called police during a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, police discovered three people wounded, police said. A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36 year-old woman was wounded in the head and a 27-year-old man was shot in the neck, police said. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.

Police believe that a male suspect may have been involved in the shooting that took place near the front entrance to the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Lt. David Carter at 219 852 2984 or the general detective number of 219 852 2906.
Related Topics:
newsshootingcrimeHammond
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
42-Year-Old Man ID'd as Good Samaritan Killed in San Antonio Mall Shooting
United Airlines Resumes Flights After IT Issue
Memorial details released for Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash
More News
Top Stories
Woman shot to death near Chicago school
Chicago twins hold key to case against drug lord El Chapo
Kellyanne Conway 'Didn't See the Point' to Women's March on Washington
6 dead, 47 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Police: Man using social media to rob NW Side residents
Body of missing boy, 2, found in Indiana creek, authorities say
Wayne Brady says leg injury forced him off stage during performance of 'Hamilton'
Show More
Patriots open as Super Bowl favorites over Falcons
Trump set to discuss agenda with congressional leaders
2 suspects in custody in deadly San Antonio mall shooting
4 shot outside West Englewood store
Man enlists newborn son to propose to girlfriend
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos