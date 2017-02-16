NEWS

1 killed, 4 critically injured in multi-car high speed Des Plaines crash

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
The Des Plaines fire chief said three cars were involved in a high speed crash that killed one person and very critically injured four others Thursday night.

The fire chief said two of the cars were on fire when emergency vehicles arrived at the scene on Northwest Highway near Mount Prospect Road.

One person died at the scene. Two people were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in very critical condition, and two were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in very critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. No information about the victims has been released.
