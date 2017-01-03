  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NEWS

2 16-year-old boys killed, woman injured in West Side shooting

Lillie Turner (Family photo)

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two 16-year-old boys were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on the city's West Side, police said.

The shooting also injured Tillie Turner, 65, a ComEd security guard who was getting ready for work when a bullet came through the door of her home, her daughters said. Turner was tying her shoes when she was struck in the leg.

The incident happened at about noon near North Homan Avenue and West Fulton Boulevard in the West Town neighborhood, police said.

The teen boys were shot while on the street or sidewalk, police said. One boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The other died a short time after the shooting at a hospital, police said.

More details to come.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingWest Town
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Body Found in Icy Pond May Be Missing 6-Year-Old
Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
House GOP Withdraws Move to Gut Ethics Watchdog After Backlash
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Florida eagle cam shows mom feeding baby
Body found in search for missing 6-year-old Colorado boy
Carrie Fisher's sisters open up about her final moments
Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico, will add 700 jobs in Michigan
My Pillow BBB accreditation revoked
Robber bound, fondled woman in Bucktown home invasion, police say
Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Show More
Twin rescues 2-year-old brother after dresser falls on him
Jacksons take divorce battle to Washington
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News
A look inside moving day at the White House
Chicago couple 1st to marry in Cook County in 2017
More News
Photos
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl
PHOTOS: Baby orangutan makes Brookfield Zoo debut
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos