2 16-year-old boys killed, woman injured in West Side shooting

Two 16-year-old boys were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on the city's West Side, police said.The shooting also injured Tillie Turner, 65, a ComEd security guard who was getting ready for work when a bullet came through the door of her home, her daughters said. Turner was tying her shoes when she was struck in the leg.The incident happened at about noon near North Homan Avenue and West Fulton Boulevard in the West Town neighborhood, police said.The teen boys were shot while on the street or sidewalk, police said. One boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The other died a short time after the shooting at a hospital, police said.More details to come.