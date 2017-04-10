  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

2 adults, 1 student killed in San Bernardino school shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

The police chief of San Bernardino and other officials offered the latest details on the murder-suicide at an elementary school that left two adults and a student dead. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
Two adults and an 8-year-old student were killed in a murder-suicide shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino, officials said.

The shooting, which San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said was a murder-suicide, happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. inside a classroom at North Park Elementary School in the 5300 block of North H Street.

Police identified the suspect as Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside. They say he shot and killed his wife, Karen Elaine Smith, 53.

Two students were behind Smith and struck by gunfire. Both were transported to a local hospital.

One student, identified as Jonathan Martinez, 8, later died, Burguan said. The other student, a 9-year-old, was in stable condition in the hospital.

PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting

Burguan said two adults were killed, and two students were hospitalized in critical condition. A female teacher was shot and killed by the suspect, who was visiting her at the time. The gunman then turned the gun, which authorities said was a handgun, on himself.
Police said the children shot were not targeted and were likely struck by accident. The parents of the students who were shot have been notified, according to authorities.

The gunman had signed in and was known by staff at the school, police said. The school was on lockdown until further notice and officials said it was expected to be closed for at least the next two days.

VIDEO: Police address San Bernardino elementary school shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Officials addressed the shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino during a press conference.


Hillside Elementary School and Cajon High School were on a precautionary lockdown as emergency crews responded to aid the victims.

Students at North Park Elementary were escorted to Cal State University, San Bernardino's PE Building 100.

EMBED More News Videos

A mother is frantic after her child sent her text messages that a shooting occurred at their elementary school in San Bernardino on Monday.


AIR7 HD captured the emotional scene as children were reunited with their parents at Cajon High School.


Parents and guardians were asked to bring their ID to Cajon High School for identification and verification and will be escorted to CSUSB, school officials said.

Burguan asked for patience from family members as the process could take up to three hours.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released the following statement on the shooting:

"My heart and prayers go out to the victims of this horrible act and to all students and members of the North Park Elementary School community. I want to thank the first responders, teachers and school administrators who were there to protect the students in harm's way. As a mother and grandmother, today's senseless violence is a tragedy no parent should ever have to face. I ask everyone to join me in keeping all the victims and those impacted in your prayers."
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley resigns amid sex scandal
'Revolution' manifesto written by armed gun shop burglary suspect has reached White House, police say
Judge shot to death in Chicago, manhunt on for suspect
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide at San Bernardino elementary school, police say
More News
Top Stories
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
Cubs banner-raising ceremony delayed due to weather
Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overcrowded flight at O'Hare
Body of missing 22-year-old kayaker recovered
David Ross returns to Wrigley Field with Lindsay Arnold
Triple murder suspect leaps to death at courthouse
Show More
Northwestern rower missing; recovery effort underway in Lincolnwood
Illinois College to offer scholarships to play video games
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
NASA puts Earth up for adoption
New York makes college tuition free - with big string attached
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos