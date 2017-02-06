NEWS

2 aggressive coyotes relocated from Chicago park

A coyote is seen in this undated file photo.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two aggressive coyotes were relocated from a Ravenswood neighborhood park after multiple reports from local residents, a Chicago alderman said Monday.

The coyotes were moved from Winnemac Park to Flint Creek Wildlife in northwest suburban Barrington, according to a statement from Ald. Patrick O'Connor (40th Ward).

The Chicago Animal Care & Control relocated the coyotes after the alderman's office and 311 received multiple phone calls from people saying they were "harassed, followed and menaced by the coyotes."

O'Connor said it was determined that people were feeding the coyotes and letting their dogs play with them off leash. The alderman warned residents against this behavior.

"This can end in tragic circumstances when people react in a way that is counter to those who have fed or engaged in playful interaction with their pets and result in aggression," O'Connor said in his statement.
