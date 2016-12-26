2 dead, 5 injured in Chatham shooting

Multiple people were shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, two fatally, according to officials.According to the Chicago Fire Department, seven people were shot around 9:30 p.m. The shooting happened on 86th Street and Maryland Avenue when the victims were outside on a porch when someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out from an alley and opened fire. The shooter then ran away.One person was dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead according to police.