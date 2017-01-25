2 high school students robbed on CTA Pink Line

Police said two high school students were beaten and robbed by a group of young men on their way home on the CTA Pink Line Wednesday.The honor roll students were attacked by a group of six or seven young men near the Pulaski stop, they said.The teens and their parents are thankful they didn't lose their lives. One victim, who did not want to be identified, said "Things like this for me is motivation."The teens were not seriously injured. Chicago police are investigating. No arrests have been made.