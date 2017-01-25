NEWS

2 high school students robbed on CTA Pink Line

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police said two high school students were beaten and robbed by a group of young men on their way home on the CTA Pink Line Wednesday.

The honor roll students were attacked by a group of six or seven young men near the Pulaski stop, they said.

The teens and their parents are thankful they didn't lose their lives. One victim, who did not want to be identified, said "Things like this for me is motivation."

The teens were not seriously injured. Chicago police are investigating. No arrests have been made.
Related Topics:
newschicago crimechicago violenceCTAChicagoNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
Trump Considering Executive Actions Targeting UN, International Treaties
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
More News
Top Stories
Police: At least 6 injured in Chatham shooting
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
Police search for missing man's remains after deathbed confession
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Boy, 14, dead after pulled from Kennedy High School pool
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Show More
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Fast food worker accused of smearing menstrual blood on food
Metra train hits police SUV near Prospect Heights
Possible online threat sparks concern at Elmhurst high school
Man kills neighbor who helped wife in divorce, investigators say
More News
Photos
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
More Photos