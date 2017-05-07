NEWS

2 injured after crash sends car into Bronzeville restaurant

A crash in the 5100-block of South Indiana sent a car into Baba's Famous Philly Steak and Lemonade.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were injured after a car came crashing through a Bronzeville restaurant Saturday night, Chicago police said.

A Pontiac Grand Prix traveling north in the 5100-block of South Indiana Avenue collided with a Chevy Equinox also traveling north at about 11:50 p.m., police said. The collision sent the Grand Prix, into Baba's Famous Philly Steak and Lemonade.

The 33-year-old woman driving the Grand Prix declined medical treatment. The 18-year-old woman driving the Equinox was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition, police said.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
