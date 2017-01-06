NEWS

2 mall robbery suspects in custody after tire blows on I-90

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Two suspects wanted for armed robbery at a mall in Rockford, Ill., were taken into custody Friday on I-90 in the northwest suburbs.

Illinois State Police said two male suspects fled Cherry Valley Mall in a black Jeep Cherokee and were headed east on the Jane Addams Tollway toward Chicago when the vehicle blew a tire near Route 25.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around noon. Several state trooper and police vehicles surrounded the Jeep. The two suspects were apprehended.

No further details were released.
