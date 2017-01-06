2 mall robbery suspects in custody after tire blows on I-90

Two suspects wanted for armed robbery at a mall in Rockford, Ill., were taken into custody Friday on I-90 in the northwest suburbs.Illinois State Police said two male suspects fled Cherry Valley Mall in a black Jeep Cherokee and were headed east on the Jane Addams Tollway toward Chicago when the vehicle blew a tire near Route 25.Chopper 7HD was over the scene around noon. Several state trooper and police vehicles surrounded the Jeep. The two suspects were apprehended.No further details were released.