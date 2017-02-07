  • BREAKING NEWS LISTEN LIVE: U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments on stay of Travel Ban Executive Order
NEWS

249 arrested during 10-day prostitution sting in Houston

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pct 4 Constable Mark Herman holds news conference on prostitution busts (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
More than 200 people were arrested during a 10-day sting that included Super Bowl 51 week in Harris County.

According to authorities, 249 people were arrested on prostitution charges across the county. Of those arrested, 21 were directly related to Super Bowl activities and prostitution.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office arrested 32 people in their undercover sting.
If you're viewing on our ABC 7 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

During Houston Police Department's Vice Division sting, 217 were detained.
If you're viewing on our ABC 7 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Aside from the prostitution-related arrests, a total of 107 people were detained during the Super Bowl on other charges.

In comparison, 189 arrests were made in Houston during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Houston Police Department and the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office both conducted independent operations during the week.
Related Topics:
newsprostitutionSuper Bowl 51Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 Suspect Dead, 1 Captured After Weeklong Manhunt in Southeast
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Trump calls out Chicago gun violence again
U.S. Marshals: 1 triple-murder suspect dead, 1 captured after standoff
More News
Top Stories
South Elgin students wear Cubs gear to support injured classmate
Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary in historic vote
Man attacks students at Ogden International School playground
1 year after woman killed by stray bullet, family searches for witnesses
Trump travel ban faces biggest legal test yet in 9th Circuit Court hearing
Man charged in ex-wife's murder in Wheaton; bond set at $2 million
Trump calls out Chicago gun violence again
Show More
Man dies in front of families at Chuck E. Cheese's
Northwestern investigates reports of drugging, sex assault at 2 fraternities
Michael Jordan's Steak House, InterContinental bar report data breach
Dog flu outbreak halts adoptions at Chicago shelter
40-year-old woman wounded in Austin shooting
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
1 year after woman killed by stray bullet, family searches for witnesses
Toddler gets kidney transplant from parents' former classmate
Fashion risk-takers expected to spice up Oscars red carpet
More Video