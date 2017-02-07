249 arrested during 10-day prostitution sting in Houston

More than 200 people were arrested during a 10-day sting that included Super Bowl 51 week in Harris County.According to authorities, 249 people were arrested on prostitution charges across the county. Of those arrested, 21 were directly related to Super Bowl activities and prostitution.Aside from the prostitution-related arrests, a total of 107 people were detained during the Super Bowl on other charges.In comparison, 189 arrests were made in Houston during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.