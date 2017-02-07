249 arrested during 10-day prostitution sting in Houston

HOUSTON --More than 200 people were arrested during a 10-day sting that included Super Bowl 51 week in Harris County.
According to authorities, 249 people were arrested on prostitution charges across the county. Of those arrested, 21 were directly related to Super Bowl activities and prostitution.
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office arrested 32 people in their undercover sting.
If you're viewing on our ABC 7 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
During Houston Police Department's Vice Division sting, 217 were detained.
If you're viewing on our ABC 7 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
Aside from the prostitution-related arrests, a total of 107 people were detained during the Super Bowl on other charges.
In comparison, 189 arrests were made in Houston during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
Houston Police Department and the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office both conducted independent operations during the week.