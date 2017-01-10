NEWS

3 found dead inside Lake in the Hills townhome

By
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills are conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead in a townhome Tuesday afternoon, police said

Lake in the Hills police received a call for an unresponsive subject in a residence on the 2300-block of Daybreak Drive at about 2:55 p.m., police said. Lake in the Hills police and the Huntley Fire Department entered the residence after breaking down the front door and located three deceased people inside.

Police are investigating and they said that the incident appears isolated and there is not a threat to the public.

Neighbors fear that the deceased are a mother and her two children, a girl about 8 years old and her 11-year-old brother, after noticing that the girl was not on her bus Tuesday morning. Lake in the Hills police have not confirmed that the dead are a mother and her two children. Police plan to release more information Wednesday.
Related Topics:
newsdeath investigationLake in the Hills
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Shots fired at Target in South Loop during carjacking in parking garage
Obama's Farewell Speech as Prepared for Delivery
Obama Tackles Race, Inequality and Change in Farewell Address
More News
Top Stories
President Barack Obama says goodbye in emotional farewell address
Shots fired at Target in South Loop during carjacking in parking garage
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
Sources: Cubs to visit White House Monday
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Norovirus suspected at St. Charles school; classes canceled for 2nd day
Hostess recalls some Twinkies due to salmonella contamination concern
Show More
LA beats San Francisco for George Lucas museum site
Ex-con from Chicago featured in Jeff Sessions confirmation hearings
Police: Grilled cheese sandwich sparks shooting, standoff
Chicago Weather: High winds knock out power, snarls travel
Lipinski staffer found dead in Oak Lawn after domestic fight, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos