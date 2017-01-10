3 found dead inside Lake in the Hills townhome

Police in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills are conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead in a townhome Tuesday afternoon, police saidLake in the Hills police received a call for an unresponsive subject in a residence on the 2300-block of Daybreak Drive at about 2:55 p.m., police said. Lake in the Hills police and the Huntley Fire Department entered the residence after breaking down the front door and located three deceased people inside.Police are investigating and they said that the incident appears isolated and there is not a threat to the public.Neighbors fear that the deceased are a mother and her two children, a girl about 8 years old and her 11-year-old brother, after noticing that the girl was not on her bus Tuesday morning. Lake in the Hills police have not confirmed that the dead are a mother and her two children. Police plan to release more information Wednesday.